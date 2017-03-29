Hyundai Creta To Get Minor Updates, Two-Tone Paint And Apple CarPlay

Hyundai Creta 10.39 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Hyundai Creta has been around for just under two years and since then has been a popular choice for almost any Indian buyer who is looking for a sub Rs 20 lakh SUV. The Hyundai Creta gets two diesel engines with both manual and auto boxes, a petrol engine with both a manual and an auto box and is well equipped both on the exterior and interior front. But now, with a clear evolution of both design and features since the time the Creta was launched, Hyundai India have decided to spice it up with a few more features.The compact SUV will also get a two tone paintjob that is similar to the first anniversary model that Hyundai launched last year. The updated 2017 Creta will get the two tone option only in the top spec variant with a white or red body combined with a black roof. The two tone roof design, earlier the forte of luxury SUVs like the Range Rover Evoque has been made extremely popular in the mass market by the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza since its launch last year.The Hyundai Creta will also get a slightly sportier interior package as an option on the top spec variants. Apart from the beige leather seats, buyers will now be able to opt for a black and read, two tone leather package too with an all black dashboard. This might end up making the Creta feel slightly smaller on the inside but we certainly feel it could be the right step in doing away with the ever popular and rather boring beige.The updated Hyundai Creta will also get a slightly larger touchscreen infotainment system. The touchscreen already has an inbuilt navigation unit and support for a rear parking camera but will also get Mirror link Android Auto and most importantly, Apple CarPlay. This can also trigger the addition of Apple CarPlay in cheaper cars like the Hyundai i20 but that remains to be seen.All these additions though will only be offered on the higher displacement 1.6 litre diesel engine and the 1.6 litre petrol engine in the SX+ variant. The 1.4 litre diesel will not get the additional two tone exterior package. The Creta will continue to get features like the LED daytime running lights, 17 inch diamond cut wheels and LED tail lamps. Pricing for the updated Creta will be announced soon.