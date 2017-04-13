Husqvarna Svartpilen Spotted Testing

The Husqvarna Svartpilen concept seems to be finally taking production form with a near-production model of the bike spotted undergoing tests. The Svartpilen concept was first unveiled nearly three years ago and takes inspiration from the Husqvarna Silverpilen (Silver Arrow) - a two-stroke engine motorcycle which was in production from 1955 till 1965. Husqvarna unveiled the Svartpilen concept as a modern interpretation the iconic Silverpilen first captured all those years ago. Last year, Husqvarna unveiled the 401 models of the Svartpilen (Black Arrow) and Vitpilen (White Arrow).

The production model of the Svartpilen retains the unique 'street scrambler' design of the concept form, which is a modern interpretation of an iconic 'classic' motorcycle. The bike is powered by an engine from sister firm KTM, more specifically, from the single-cylinder 373 cc engine of the KTM 390 Duke. The running gear, parts of the chassis, as well as the TFT screen, has also been borrowed from the Duke. So, there's hi-end WP suspension on the production version as well, along with 17-inch spoked wheels shod with Pirelli Scorpion tyres. The unique styling of the fuel tank and seat unit has been retained too along with the tank mounted luggage rack.

According to some reports, Swedish motorcycle brand Husqvarna is planning to introduce its motorcycles in India too, sometime around 2018. The bikes will be produced at Bajaj's Chakan plant and first exported to Husqvarna markets abroad, before being introduced in India in 2018. According to rumours, the first models being considered for the Indian market will be the 401 Svartpilen and 401 Vitpilen.