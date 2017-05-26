Husqvarna 701 Svartpilen And Vitpilen Spotted Testing

These are exciting times to be a motorcycle enthusiast. Every day, global automotive publications spot a motorcycle or two being tested here are there. This time around, it is the Svartpilen and Vitpilen twins from Husqvarna. And no! These motorcycles are not the 401 series, but the 701 series which borrow the mechanicals from the KTM 690 Duke. Husqvarna is a sister company of KTM and therefore, gets the privilege to borrow engines and other parts for its motorcycles.

(Husqvarna 701 Svartpilen)

The 701 Vitpilen (White Arrow/ it's a café racer) looks closer to production than its sibling which is the Svartpilen (Black Arrow/ it's a scrambler). The 701 Vitpilen mule spotted testing seems to have a quite a few parts that will also be seen on the final product. Parts like the heel guard, shrouds covering the radiator, fuel tank, and the engine look like they are the final product. The rear part of the motorcycle also looks quite ready, with the swingarm in place and the number plate holder mudguard mounted on it. The pillion seat too seems to be finished. The tail lamp seems to be a faux unit and the headlamp unit will also be replaced, most likely.

(Huqvarna 701 Svartpilen)

The Svartpilen, on the other hand, is a scrambler version of the 701 and will be going up against the Ducati Scrambler in all likelihood. The Svartpilen will also make use of the same engine as the Vitpilen but that's where the similarities end. The changes include dual-sport tyres instead of road-going ones, a fatter handlebar instead of a clip-on and the instrument console with a more upright position. The number plate holder at the rear is mounted on the sub-frame instead of the swingarm on the Vitpilen. Purely on the basis of the pictures seen here, the Svartpilen looks like it needs more work before the final production model is ready while the Vitpilen is almost ready to hit the showrooms.



Source: Motorcyclenews.com