How Will Mercedes-Benz Price The New E-Class?

Scoff if you will and judge me for having a first-world thought on the pricing of the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class! The car launches tomorrow and with it Mercedes-Benz India will throw down the gauntlet to its immediate rivals or set the car amongst the pigeons as it were - go with whichever cliché you like more! But here's the thing - in case you've forgotten or haven't read my review of the new E-Class it is coming to us in its 5th generation as a long wheelbase sedan only. Both the petrol and the diesel are long wheelbase and fairly packed to the gills in terms of comfort and tech (the diesel even more than the petrol as it's also the powerful E350d).

The petrol E200 has a 2 litre, 4-cylinder engine that makes 182 bhp and has 300 Nm of torque. The diesel is the 3-litre V6 with 255 bhp and 620 Nm of torque. Both have the 9G-TRONIC auto gearbox with paddle shift standard. The long wheelbase configuration is also standard, of course. Now when I first heard about this strategy I considered it a masterstroke - because the overwhelming majority of buyers of this segment of car are chauffeur driven.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes with rear reclining seats for added comfort

So offering them reclining rear seats, cavernous legroom and more comfort than the benchmark in this class is superb (pun intended). After all these are largely affluent buyers who like to be pampered but aren't filthy rich buyers who'd opt for an S-Class instead.

And that's where the issue of price comes into the picture. If Mercedes-Benz keeps the ex-showroom price of the new E-Class under ₹ 70 lakh it's got that winner on its hands. But if the price breaches that mark (even if it's just the E350d and not the E200) that could send the car into a different stratosphere. So what was a masterstroke would suddenly just be a gamble. Why? Well quite simply because it will allow the competition to just appeal to a different buyers altogether, get price competitive and eye volumes from this segment.



Volumes that currently belong to the E-Class by the way! Consider the Jaguar that recently rolled out its locally made XF at ₹ 47.5 lakh. The BMW 5 Series stars at ₹ 50.50 lakh, the Audi A6 at ₹ 52.75 lakh and the very attractive and well-specced Volvo S90 at ₹ 53.50. Now I admit these are all starting prices and the higher models cost a bit more. But it's not a whole lot more in most cases. If there is a ₹ 20-25 lakh price differential between them and the new E-Class, Mercedes-Benz will have to work very hard to convince buyers to adopt the new car.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Competitors

But if prices are lower and that gap isn't a huge one - well then back to the cat/pigeons scenario! And that is because we will see one brand offering a car that does a lot more for the non-driver owner, at a slightly incremental price - while others will struggle to match that offer of comfort or value. Given the buyers is largely chauffeur driven as I said, performance or gadgetry up front won't be such a big hook either (5 Series, S90 respectively). So assuming the new E-Class runs away with the segment - what can the others do? Well they'd have to consider a long wheelbase - which only some brands have in their global arsenal anyway. But even so those cars wouldn't come immediately as all this requires planning and much technical work and proving carried out. So for instance - BMW will launch its new 5 Series before the end of 2017 - in its regular wheelbase avatar of course. If it were to consider a long wheelbase 5 - that couldn't happen before the model's midlife makeover and relaunch - which is easily 3 years away. The same would apply to the A6 - whose next Gen is only coming about 18 months from now. Audi could still consider a long wheelbase from the very start -but that'd delay the arrival of the new modem to India by a few months - as has already happened with the E-Class. And none of them can really make a business case to sell both regular and long wheelbase versions in the market.

So it's going to be interesting to watch. Two clear segments getting created within this space, or a scurry for ingenuity, strategy and overhauling of benchmarks. We will know soon. Not just as prices as revealed but in the months ahead - to see how buyers react.