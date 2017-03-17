Honda's New Global Platform To Be Developed With Focus On India

|
Honda
Speaking at the WR-V's launch event, Honda's Chief Operating Officer for the Asia and Oceania region, Noriake Abe said, "It may take at least three-to-four years for the new platform to develop." He further elaborated the Indian R&D team will play a key role in the development of the new platform along with teams from Thailand, Brazil and Honda's Japanese headquarters. The proposed cars will be for ASEAN markets, India as well as South America.
Despite having a host of successful products to its credit, Honda Cars India has been facing the pinch given the stupendous success of Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai in the Indian market. The Indian and Korean carmakers continue to dominate the Indian market in the sub ₹ 10 lakh segments. That said, Honda is concentrating on the premium end of the segment with offerings like the new City facelift and Jazz hatchback. The WR-V joins this list as a crossover.
Speaking about Honda's latest launch, the all-new WR-V competes with the likes of Hyundai i20 Active and Toyota Etios Cross in the segment. India is the first market globally to get the crossover, which shares its underpinnings with the Jazz and City models. Available in both petrol and diesel engine options, the WR-V diesel is the most fuel efficient in its class returning a claimed 25.5 kmpl. Prices for the new WR-V start at ₹ 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Source: ET Auto
