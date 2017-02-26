Honda WR-V's Cabin Revealed In Latest Spy Images

Honda WR-V, the upcoming subcompact SUV from the Japanese carmaker is all set to go on sale in India next month. Honda Cars India has already begun the production of the new WR-V about a month ago and the SUV has started reaching few dealership stockyards as well. Some new spy shots of the SUV have now surfaced online giving us a clear picture of what its cabin will look like. Judging by the fit and finish along with all the features seen in these images, it appears to be the top-of-the-line variant.

Now, the new Honda WR-V is built on the same design platform that underpins the 2017 Honda City and the current Honda Jazz. This is why you'll notice that there is a lot of parts sharing between the aforementioned models, especially when it comes to the interior. The cabin of the new WR-V, in particular, is largely similar to the Honda Jazz. The black dashboard comes with some silver highlights along the AirCon vents, centre console and door panels. On the other hand, the three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls has been picked up from the City facelift, and so is the touchscreen infotainment system at the centre. The interior column along the A-pillar appears to be beige in colour so an all-black cabin might not be on offer initially.

The one spotted here comes with the 6-speed manual gearbox, which means this is the diesel trim that is powered by the 1.5 litre i-DTEC oil burner. Honda will also offer a petrol variant powered by a 1.2 litre engine and that will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional CVT unit as well.

From the outside, the Honda WR-V looks like a crossover version of the Jazz premium hatchback. The front features a fat chrome-slat grille flanked by large wraparound headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The beefy front bumper houses round foglamps, black plastic cladding and faux silver skid plate. The SUV also get a sporty set of diamond cut alloy wheels, underbody cladding, chrome door handles, LED taillamps, rear windshield wiper and faux skid plate for the rear bumper.

Upon its launch, the new Honda WR-V will go up against the likes of Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Mahindra TUV300. Expect the SUV to be priced between ₹ 6 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

