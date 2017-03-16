India is one of the biggest markets for subcompact SUVs and crossovers in the world and every automotive manufacturer wishes to have a substantial slice of the pie in these segments. Now, with the launch of the Honda WR-V that starts at ₹ 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Japanese auto giant has now forayed into the lucrative subcompact SUV space in India. Not surprisingly, India is the first country in the world to manufacture and launch the WR-V. The Honda WR-V is built on the same platform as the current-gen Honda Jazz and the Honda City facelift. In substance, the WR-V is a crossover based on the current-gen Jazz. The WR-V was designed and developed by Honda’s R&D team in India. The global R&D team of Honda provided its inputs as well. You can follow the live updates from the WR-V's launch event.



The Honda WR-V gets a good list of features starting with standard ABS and airbags on all variants. The top VX trim gets a sunroof, which is a segment first and also the new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that Honda calls DIGIPAD. One can also ask Honda to provide WiFi support with the DIGIPAD, inside the car as well. There is a reverse parking camera as well, with different views on the screen. As far as the engines are concerned, the WR-V gets a 1.2 Litre petrol and a 1.5 Litre diesel engine, and having driven them both, we can say that they perform very well. Here is everything to know about the Honda WRV.

Honda WR-V Specifications:

Engines 1.2 Litre Petrol 1.5 Litre Diesel Displacement 1199 cc 1498 cc Max Power 89 bhp @ 6000 rpm 99 bhp @ 3600 rpm Peak Torque 110 Nm @ 4800 rpm 200 Nm @1750 rpm Claimed Efficiency 17.5 kmpl 25.5 kmpl ABS/Airbags Standard Standard