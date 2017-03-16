New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda WR-V Subcompact SUV Launched At ₹ 7.75 Lakh

View Photos

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Honda WR-V is the newest crossover to go on sale in India
  • The Honda WR-V shares its underpinnings with the Jazz including engines
  • The WR-V diesel is the most fuel efficient offering in its class

India is one of the biggest markets for subcompact SUVs and crossovers in the world and every automotive manufacturer wishes to have a substantial slice of the pie in these segments. Now, with the launch of the Honda WR-V that starts at ₹ 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Japanese auto giant has now forayed into the lucrative subcompact SUV space in India. Not surprisingly, India is the first country in the world to manufacture and launch the WR-V. The Honda WR-V is built on the same platform as the current-gen Honda Jazz and the Honda City facelift. In substance, the WR-V is a crossover based on the current-gen Jazz. The WR-V was designed and developed by Honda’s R&D team in India. The global R&D team of Honda provided its inputs as well. You can follow the live updates from the WR-V's launch event.

The Honda WR-V gets a good list of features starting with standard ABS and airbags on all variants. The top VX trim gets a sunroof, which is a segment first and also the new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that Honda calls DIGIPAD. One can also ask Honda to provide WiFi support with the DIGIPAD, inside the car as well. There is a reverse parking camera as well, with different views on the screen. As far as the engines are concerned, the WR-V gets a 1.2 Litre petrol and a 1.5 Litre diesel engine, and having driven them both, we can say that they perform very well.  Here is everything to know about the Honda WRV.

Honda WR-V
8.71 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V Specifications:

Engines 1.2 Litre Petrol 1.5 Litre Diesel
Displacement 1199 cc 1498 cc
Max Power 89 bhp @ 6000 rpm 99 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Peak Torque 110 Nm @ 4800 rpm 200 Nm @1750 rpm
Claimed Efficiency 17.5 kmpl 25.5 kmpl
ABS/Airbags Standard Standard

 

 
honda wr v

(2017 Honda WR-V dashboard)

The design and styling of the Honda WRV is refreshing. The chunky chrome strip on the grille along with the LED DRLs on the upswept headlamps gives the car solid road presence. The silver skid plates and the black cladding on the wheel arches and the bottom of the body add to the crossover look and will be appreciated by the target audience.

The Honda WR-V’s competition includes the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra KUV100. We even conducted a spec comparison recently to see where the WR-V fits amidst the subcompact SUVs. Also, it will go head to head with the likes of the crossovers such as the Hyundai i20 Active, Fiat Avventura and the Toyota Etios Cross. Here is how the WR-V fares against the crossovers on paper.
Honda WR-V
Honda
WR-V
TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

 

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Honda WR-V Alternatives

Explore WR-V
×
Explore Now
Select your City
or select from popular cities