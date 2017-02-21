Honda WR-V Spotted At Dealership Yard; Launch Next Month

The Honda WR-V subcompact SUV has been creating quite a bit of buzz in the Indian market and for all the right reasons. Honda is finally entering the highly competitive sub-4 metre SUV space with the new WR-V to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300. The car will be launched in India by mid-March and while the company hasn’t confirmed it yet, rumour has it that it will be launched on the 16th of March 2017. And Honda has already started dispatching the car to dealerships, as affirmed from these latest spy shots of the Honda WR-V at the dealership stockyard.

Honda WR-V ₹ 7 - 10 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Honda WR-V Spied

The production of the Honda WR-V has already commenced and as mentioned before, it will be the first subcompact SUV from Honda Car India and the second launch in 2017 after the Honda City facelift. The company had the official roll out ceremony at the Tapukara factory in Rajasthan where the WR-V will be initially built. Based on the Honda Jazz and Honda City platform, the WR-V will be much smaller than the BR-V and will only come in a 5-seater configuration.

As seen from the spy shots, the WR-V spotted here is the VX variant that is expected to be the top-of-the-line variant of the subcompact SUV. The front features a fat chrome-slat grille flanked by large wraparound headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The beefy front bumper houses round foglamps, black plastic cladding and faux silver skid plate. The SUV also get a sporty set of diamond cut alloy wheels, underbody cladding, chrome door handles, LED taillamps, rear windshield wiper and faux skid plate for the rear bumper.

Honda WR-V Cabin

The cabin is also revealed in these pictures, which shows quite a bit of similarities to the Jazz and City facelift’s interiors. The steering is carried over from the Jazz while the placement of the AirCon vents is similar to that of the new City. Slightly revised seat upholstery and a new gear lever appear to be the other changes made to the WR-V's cabin.

Under the hood, the Honda WR-V is expected to come with both a 1.2 litre petrol and a 1.5 litre diesel engine. The diesel trim will get a 6-speed manual gearbox whereas the petrol will get a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox as an option. More information will be revealed once we get to drive the car later this month. Till then follow the space for our first drive review of the Honda WR-V.

Image Source: TeamBHP