Honda WR-V Receives 1000 Bookings In Close To 3 Weeks

Honda WR-V
8.71 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Interestingly, India is the first country globally, to manufacture and sell the WRV, though it was first showcased in Brazil first. Honda Car India has built the WR-V on the same platform as the Jazz and the City and therefore, shares some components with these cars as well. However, it’s taller, wider, longer and more spacious than the Jazz and it has been designed and developed by the Honda’s R&D team in India along with inputs from the global R&D team as well.
Slight changes have been made in terms of the design and styling of the Honda WRV and this is refreshing. Unlike the other crossovers in this segment, the WR-V gets a new face. There’s a chunky chrome strip on the grille along with the LED DRLs on the upswept headlamps which make it look very different from the Jazz, not to forget aggressive as well. The silver skid plates and the black cladding on the wheel arches and the bottom of the body add to the crossover look.
The Honda WR-V’s competes with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra KUV100. Our spec comparison shows how it fits into this field with the compact SUVs while there’s another one with the crossovers which it takes head on. The Honda WRV gets a good list of features starting with standard ABS and airbags on all variants. The top VX trim gets a sunroof, which is a segment first and also the new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that Honda calls DIGIPAD.
As far as the engines are concerned, the WR-V gets a 1.2 Litre petrol and a 1.5 Litre diesel engine, and having driven them both, we can say that they’re both tuned for fuel efficiency. One of the USP’s of the WR-V is that it is the most fuel efficient crossover in the business as it returns 25.5 kmpl. Given the number of bookings the car has received, it’s safe to say that the WR-V is off to a good start and now we wait to find out the sales figures which will be out soon.
