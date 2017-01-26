Honda WR-V Production Begins In India, Launch In March

Based on the Honda Jazz and Honda City platform, the WR-V will be much smaller than the BR-V and will get only 5 seats. The sub 4-metre compact SUV is also expected to be well equipped with the likes of a touchscreen, reverse parking sensors, reversing camera and inbuilt navigation. Also expect the top of the line spec car to come with a touchscreen climate control setup and Apple CarPlay or/and Android Auto. The WR-V will also get features like daytime running lights and 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels on the exterior. The WR-V is set to go straight up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Ford EcoSport, the Mahindra TUV300 and the upcoming Hyundai sub 4-meter SUV.
In terms of engines, the Honda Jazz and the Honda WR-V will share powertrains. The petrol engine will be a 1.2 litre 4-cylinder motor that will make 87 bhp of peak torque and 110 Nm of peak power. The diesel engine will be a 1.5 litre 4-cylinder turbocharged motor that will make 98 bhp or peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The diesel will get a 6-speed manual gearbox whereas the petrol will get a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Since Honda still doesn't have a diesel automatic, the WR-V will not be getting an AMT or an automatic variant with the diesel engine.
The WR-V will be Honda's second SUV in India in just under two years. Last year, Honda launched the 7 seater BR-V in India which also came with both a petrol and a diesel engine.
