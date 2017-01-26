Honda WR-V Production Begins In India, Launch In March

Honda WR-V has commenced production at Tapukara Honda WR-V ₹ 7 - 10 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Honda has been pretty late to the sub 4-metre compact-SUV/crossover segment but the Jazz based WR-V will soon change that. The new small SUV from Honda for India will be launched in March and as these pictures show, the production for the WR-V has already begun. Honda has had an official roll out ceremony at the Tapukara factory in Rajasthan (where the WR-V) will be built and as the photos show. The top of the line car gets a new shade of orangish-gold which will possibly be the launch shade for the sub-compact SUV. The WR-V will be Honda India's second launch after the Honda City this year which should be arriving in the coming weeks.

Based on the Honda Jazz and Honda City platform, the WR-V will be much smaller than the BR-V and will get only 5 seats. The sub 4-metre compact SUV is also expected to be well equipped with the likes of a touchscreen, reverse parking sensors, reversing camera and inbuilt navigation. Also expect the top of the line spec car to come with a touchscreen climate control setup and Apple CarPlay or/and Android Auto. The WR-V will also get features like daytime running lights and 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels on the exterior. The WR-V is set to go straight up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Ford EcoSport, the Mahindra TUV300 and the upcoming Hyundai sub 4-meter SUV.

The WR-V is based on the Honda Jazz

In terms of engines, the Honda Jazz and the Honda WR-V will share powertrains. The petrol engine will be a 1.2 litre 4-cylinder motor that will make 87 bhp of peak torque and 110 Nm of peak power. The diesel engine will be a 1.5 litre 4-cylinder turbocharged motor that will make 98 bhp or peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The diesel will get a 6-speed manual gearbox whereas the petrol will get a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Since Honda still doesn't have a diesel automatic, the WR-V will not be getting an AMT or an automatic variant with the diesel engine.

The WR-V will be Honda's second SUV in India in just under two years. Last year, Honda launched the 7 seater BR-V in India which also came with both a petrol and a diesel engine.