Honda WR-V Launch: Live Updates

10:38 AM The all-new Honda WR-V subcompact SUV is essentially a crossover model of the Honda Jazz premium hatchback and shares not just its platform but also a myriad of exterior and interior elements with the premium hatchback.

10:31 AM The WR-V will be launched in India first before making its way to other markets across the world. 10:17 AM Honda WR-V, the all-new subcompact SUV first revealed in Brazil at the 2016 Sao Paulo Auto Show, is scheduled to be launched in India later today.



Honda WR-V is scheduled to be launched in India later today. While the car was first revealed in Brazil at the Sao Paulo Auto Show, it will be launched in India first before making its way to other markets across the world. It must be noted the carmaker opened order books for the WR-V earlier this month. Honda's all-new subcompact SUV, essentially crossover version of the Honda Jazz, shares the platform with the premium hatchback. And as noted in our Honda WR-V review, it also borrows a myriad of exterior and interior elements with the Jazz. Sporting an SUV-esque styling coupled with a crossover profile, the Honda WR-V will face competition from not just the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford Ecosport but also cars such as the Toyota Etios Cross, Fiat Avventura, and Hyundai i20 Active.

The Honda WR-V will receive a choice between two engine options: a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and the a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel. Transmission duties will be attended to by a five-speed manual gearbox on the petrol variants and a six-speed manual gearbox on the diesel variants. The WR-V doesn't get Honda's tried and tested CVT gearbox, and Honda has said that there are no current plans to bring one either. For more information, read our list of 10 things you should know about the Honda WR-V.