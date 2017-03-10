Honda WR-V: 10 Things You Need To Know

Honda Cars India is set to launch the all-new Honda WR-V subcompact SUV/crossover next week. Slated to be launched on the 16th of March 2017, the new sub-4 metre WR-V comes with a bold SUV-like styling with few segment-first features. Now we have already driven the new Honda WR-V and know what the car has to offer. So here are 10 things that you should know about the soon-to-be-launched Honda WR-V.
- The Honda WR-V has been built on the same design platform that underpins the current- generation Honda Jazz. In fact, the WR-V is essentially crossover version of the Jazz premium hatchback with heavy SUV-like styling and it is also slightly bigger than the latter. The Honda WR-V even shares a host of exterior and interior parts with the Jazz.
- Honda first revealed the WR-V in Brazil during the Sao Paleo Auto Show. Now despite the fact that other markets will also get the new Honda WR-V, it has been confirmed that India will be the first country to manufacture and launch the car.
- The Honda is one of the longest sub-4 metre vehicles in the market at 3999 mm, just like the Ford EcoSport. It comes with a decent width of 1734 mm and a height of 1601 mm and a ground clearance of 188 mm. Coupled with that WR-V's SUV-like styling and crossover profile allows it to compete with not only subcompact SUVs like - Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford Ecosport but also crossover hatchbacks like - Toyota Etios Cross, Fiat Avventura, and Hyundai i20 Active.
- The Honda WR-V has the second-longest wheelbase among its rival at 2555 mm, which means the subcompact SUV offers a generous amount of cabin space, one of the best in its class. And we witnessed that during out first ride review. The WR-V comes in a five-seater layout with large windows to add to the roominess of the cabin.
- On the feature front, you'll notice a lot of cabin equipment have been borrowed from the Jazz and the 2017 Honda City facelift. While the steering with mounted controls and the infotainment system, which comes with navigation, optional Wi-Fi support for the Internet, and 1.5 GB internal memory, have been picked from the City, the dashboard layout and the centre console reminds you of the Jazz. The WR-V also gets a segment-first sunroof.
- If you are planning to buy the diesel variant of the Honda WR-V than you can also get a few additional features like - start/stop button, smart key entry, and even cruise control. The diesel variant is also the most fuel-efficient model in its class with an ARAI claimed mileage of 25.5 kmpl.
- In terms of styling, the Honda WR-V has a very bold and distinctive look. The front features a fat chrome-slat grille flanked by large wraparound headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The beefy front bumper houses round foglamps, black plastic cladding and faux silver skid plate. The SUV also get a sporty set of diamond cut alloy wheels, underbody cladding, chrome door handles, LED taillamps, rear windshield wiper and faux skid plate for the rear bumper.
- The Honda WR-V comes in both petrol and diesel guise powered by a 1.2 litre i-VTEC and a 1.5 litre i-DTEC engine. The petrol motor makes 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, while the oil burner develops 99 bhp and 200Nm of torque. The petrol trim also returns a decent mileage of 17.5 kmpl.
- Transmission duties in the new Honda WR-V are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox in the petrol variants and a 6-speed manual gearbox in the diesel variants. The WR-V doesn't get Honda's tried and tested CVT gearbox, and Honda has said that there are no current plans to bring one either.
- In terms of safety, the Honda WR-V comes with features like - reverse camera, with a multi-view layout - for wide, normal and top views along with some standard safety features like - ABS with EBD and Dual airbags.
