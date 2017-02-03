Honda Two Wheelers Rolls Out 50th Lakh CB Shine; Launches 2017 BS IV Model

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India recently rolled out the 50th lakh unit of the CB Shine, making it the largest selling 125cc motorcycle in the world. Making the most of the occassion, the company also launched the 2017 model of the CB Shine which conforms to BS IV emission norms and also gets the auto headlamp feature (AHO) as standard. From the 1 April, 2017, all two-wheelers sold in the country will need to be BS IV compliant and have the 'AHO' feature as standard.
Honda CB Shine
59,522 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
The 2017 Honda CB Shine will be available in three variants which will be the drum brake variant, the disc brake variant and the disc brake with Combi-Braking System (CBS). We believe there will be a marginal increase in the prices.
2017 Honda CB Shine Prices
The CB Shine was first launched in 2006 and went to become India's largest selling 125cc motorcycle by FY 2008-09. It is one of the most important products for HMSI as the 125cc segment in India has only a handful of motorcycles. For the FY 2014-15, the CB Shine had a 36 per cent market share in the 125cc segment in India. The CB Shine is Honda's largest selling motorcycle globally.
|2017 CB Shine Variant
|Prices (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
|Self-Drum
|₹ 55,799
|Self-Disc
|₹ 58,125
|Self-Disc (Combi Brake System)
|₹ 61,047
