Honda Teases Its All-New Scooter Ahead of Launch

Less than a week after Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) announced the launch of an all-new scooter, the company has released its first teaser image. The upcoming scooter is set to come with LED Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) function, which has been highlighted in the aforementioned teaser image abetted by the words 'It's Frontastic'.

The announcement of the launch came in last week during a media interaction with HMSI officials. Along with the new automatic headlamp feature, the new scooter will also get a new engine compliant with Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) emission norms, which will become mandatory for all manufacturers from the 1st of April, 2017. The upcoming two-wheeler will be the first scooter from Honda India's stable to offer these two new features.

In fact, the new teaser image tells us a fair bit about the new scooter's design as well. The silhouette is very identical to the Honda Activa 3G while the daytime running lights (DRLs) have been integrated into the front apron. The main headlamp unit, from the looks of it, will be placed in the conventional position, in front of the handlebars.

As of now, Honda hasn't shared many details about the upcoming scooter but Yadvinder Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India did mention that it will be launched very soon. So, we expect the scooter to go on sale in India by end of March this year.

Apart from the new scooter, Honda will also be updating its existing line-up with BS-IV compliant engines and auto headlamp on function. In fact, the company has already rolled out the updated 2017 Honda CB Shine, 125cc motorcycle which conforms to BS IV emission norms and also gets the auto headlamp feature (AHO) as standard. The company is also working closely with dealerships to sell off all existing inventory of scooters before 31st March to facilitate the sale of the updated models.