Honda Sells Over 3800 Units Of the WR-V In Its First Month

According to the recent sales reports provided by Honda Cars India, the company has sold over 3,800 units of its newly launched subcompact crossover Honda WR-V. The Japanese carmaker launched the WR-V in India last month, on the 16th of March 2017, and in just 15 days it became the company's second-most selling car after the Honda City, which accounted for 6,271 units. What is to be noted here is the fact that it was Honda WR-V first month and we have seen that many new cars tend to do very well in the initial months of their launch. That being said, we have to say these are still pretty remarkable numbers, considering the WR-V is the most expensive among its rivals.

The impressive sales number achieved by the WR-V has also helped increase Honda Cars India's monthly numbers with cumulative sales of 19,095 units in March 2017. With this, the company saw a month-on-month growth of 21.4 percent compared to the 14,997 units sold in the month of February 2017. In fact, the commenting on the same Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "Strong sales momentum for our latest offerings in the market, New Honda City 2017 and Honda WR-V, helped us achieve good sales result during March 2017.

Honda WR-V is the most expensive model in its segment

Coming to the car itself, we have spoken a lot about the car in our review and also when we compared the car with the segment leader Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. While the WR-V might not be an SUV like the Vitara Brezza it's is still the longest in its class right beside the Ford EcoSport. Also, the WR-V offers a very spacious cabin along with some of the best-in-class features like - a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with optional Wi-Fi for internet support, cruise control, engine start-stop button, and a multifunctional steering wheel along with a segment-first electric sunroof. It also gets some class-leading safety features like ABS with EBD and Dual airbags will come as part of standard equipment.

The Honda WR-V comes in both petrol and diesel guise powered by a 1.2 litre i-VTEC and a 1.5 litre i-DTEC engine. The petrol motor makes 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, while the oil burner develops 99 bhp and 200Nm of torque. The petrol trim also returns a decent mileage of 17.5 kmpl, while the diesel offers a best-in-class 25.5 kmpl.