Honda Navi Wins The NDTV Car And Bike 2017 Mini Bike of the Year

The Honda Navi certainly surprised each one of us with its arrival this year and it was really hard to determine if we should call it a scooter or a motorcycle. Well, the jury certainly had a problem then and the Car and Bike Awards 2017 saw the addition of an all-new category - Mini Bike of the Year. Developed completely by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), the Navi also managed to bag the NDTV CNB Two Wheeler of the Year and Design of the Year (Two Wheeler) awards, while the Japanese bike maker also won the Best PR and Communications Team of the Year award for the Navi campaign.

Honda Navi 42,449 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

A crossover between a motorcycle and scooter, the quirky styling, peppy powertrain and an affordable price tag have helped the Honda Navi stand out against anything available in the two segment market at present. The mini bike has been completely designed and developed by HMSI and was as surprising to look at, as its marketing campaign prior to the official reveal. What also worked in the Navi's favour was its association with Honda's best selling Activa scooter. Essentially the Activa underneath, the mini bike has already garnered the trust of buyers.

Honda Navi - Mini Bike of the Year

However, the Honda Navi's take towards a fun option for urban commuting certainly has worked its charm. The Honda Grom inspired looks make it a good looking model with the proportions, being same as the Honda Activa, makes it only small in appearance. That said, the Navi can accommodate two average-sized adults with ease. Then, there is also the host of customisation options on the model right from decals, storage boxes, wheel highlights, custom paint jobs and much more offered by Honda, which certainly has helped the Navi connect more effective with its target market.

The Honda Navi also turns out to be a more fun to ride two wheeler over the Activa, courtesy of the improved hardware on offer. The mini bike comes with telescopic front forks, larger 12-inch wheels and lighter handlebar that make the Navi more agile and fun to ride with better cornering abilities over its scooter sibling; whereas a weight loss of 7 kg over the Activa results into the Navi also being quicker off the line, despite the same 110cc motor producing 8 bhp at 7000rpm and 9Nm of torque at 5500rpm.

Honda Navi

With a price tag of ₹ 39,648 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Honda Navi beats its closest competition (should there by any) by a hefty margin and that has certainly worked for the model, having clocked over 50,000 units till November 2016.