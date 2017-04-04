Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Crosses 5 Million Sales In FY 2016-17

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has registered exactly 5,008,103 units with 12 per cent growth in FY 2016-17. This is the first time that a 100 per cent two-wheeler subsidiary of Honda Motor Company, Japan has achieved this feat in the world. And not the one to be satisfied with just that, HMSI also managed to reach an all-time market share of 27 per cent in 2016. The company's sales grew at a pace of 12 per cent, which was more than double the growth rate of the entire two-wheeler industry in India which was 5 per cent. HMSI sold a total of 4,483,462 units in FY2015-16. Click here to read about the sales figures of other two-wheeler manufacturers, for the month of March 2017.

(Honda's exports grew by 41 per cent in FY2016-17 compared to the last fiscal)

Among other records, HMSI also gained the maximum volumes in the industry with a domestic market share of 27 per cent and 25 per cent in total sales (exports included) for FY 2016-17. Talking about exports, HMSI grew by a solid 41 per cent exporting 2, 83,153 units in FY2016-17 as compared to 2, 00,114 units exported in the last fiscal. Ironically, the two-wheeler export industry registered a decline of 6 per cent during the same time frame.

(The next big bike launch from Honda in 2017 will be the CRF1000L Africa Twin)

Lastly, the scooter sales for Honda crossed the 3 million mark for sales in FY2016-17. This is the first time the company managed to do so. The total scooter units sold in India in the said time frame was 33, 51,595 units recording a 16 per cent growth compared to 28, 92,480 units sold in FY2015-16.

We are still waiting for the company to release the data particularly for the month of March 2017 as it would give an insight as to how many two-wheeler units did the company sell in last two days of March considering that they had to sell a huge number of its BS III vehicles in stock.