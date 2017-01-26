Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Carry Out Road Sign IQ Survey

Honda Two Wheelers has always championed safe riding and safety practices in India. The company's latest endeavour to understand the level of road signs amongst motorists in India, brought out some really shocking results. In a nationwide survey, Honda Two Wheelers found out that almost 78 per cent of road users in India do not know almost 50 per cent of the road signs in the country. The 'Road Sign IQ Survey' was undertaken in 10 cities across the country with recorded responses from over 1,500 two-wheeler riders.

Some of the key findings of the Honda 'Road Sign IQ Survey' were:

Mumbai emerged as the most aware city with 79 per cent people recognising at least 50 per cent of the road signs. The next two cities were Pune and Bengaluru. Nearly 80 per cent of two-wheeler motorists are unable to differentiate between cautionary and mandatory road signs. Women proved to be more road sign literate as 26 per cent of the women interviewed knew over 50 per cent of the road signs. The corresponding figure for interviewed men stood at 21 per cent. The age group of 20-24 were the most aware of road signs with 31 per cent of the group being able to identify over 50 per cent of the signs. In the age group of 25-44, only 18 per cent of the respondents were able to identify more than 50 per cent of the road signs. 63 per cent of the riders, who were interviewed, wear helmets. 16 per cent of the respondents wore helmets only to avoid fines while another 16 per cent wore helmets because of insistence of the family. 30 per cent of the respondents have admitted to jumping traffic signals 1-2 times a week. 55 per cent of the respondents do not wear helmets when they are riding pillion.

Commenting on the survey findings and Honda's efforts in the direction of road safety promotion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said "Two-wheelers account of the highest fatalities (31.5%) due to road accidents in the country. With a new two-wheeler coming on Indian roads every 2 seconds, 'Safety for Everyone' is Honda's priority as a responsible corporate. Honda Road Sign IQ survey re-affirms that there is an urgent need to invest in behavioural change in Indian mindsets through road safety education. We have already educated over 10 lac people on road safety in India at Honda's 11 adopted traffic parks across India. A sizable 38% of these are kids as Honda aims to mould youth of today into responsible road users of tomorrow. Post this survey, Honda is committed to intensifying its road safety initiatives with special focus on children and empowering women who are the conscience keepers of every family."