Honda Jazz Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time

It's been four years since the third generation Honda Jazz was unveiled to the global markets and almost two years since its launch in India. We would say that is enough time for the company to come out with a mid-life facelift of the car and Honda seems to share our belief. What appears to be the Honda Jazz facelift, was recently spotted testing in Brazil with some little camouflage for the updated bits. The car appears to come with some considerable cosmetic changes and the India-bound model might see some mechanical upgrades as well.

Honda Jazz Facelift might come with a performance-oriented RS version in India

Apparently, the Japanese automaker is considering a hot hatch version of the Honda Jazz for India, which will be badged as the Jazz R or the Jazz ₹ The source of this performance-oriented Jazz will be the 1.5 litre petrol engine borrowed from the Honda City, which currently makes 117 bhp and develops 145 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. That said there is also a word that instead of that Honda might just come out with a performance-oriented WR-V R. Whichever the case we will have to wait till the car comes to India. The existing engine options, on the other hand, will remain unchanged for the regular Honda Jazz.

Honda Jazz Facelift will come with some new styling upgrades

In terms of design and styling, the facelifted Honda Jazz remains largely similar to the outgoing model apart for minor tweaks. The face of the car has been slightly updated with a new grille, restyled headlamps and a new front bumper. The ORVMs looks the same and are placed at the same position but we do see new alloys wheels and a smaller roof-mounted spoiler. The rear also seems to have received some minor upgrades line redesigned LED taillamps and new rear bumper as well.

Now, we do not expect Honda to launch the car in India any time before 2018 and with the new updates, it will command a slightly higher price tag as well. The rivals' list will also remain unchanged with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and others giving a tough competition to the car.

