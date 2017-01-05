Honda City Registers Lower Sales Than Amaze In December, 2016

It has been two months since the Honda City has been selling less than 3,000 units in a month in India. For the month of November, 2016, Honda Car India sold 2,658 units and in December, 2016, the company sold 2,898 units. December was also the month where the sales of the Honda City were lesser than that of the Amaze. Honda sold 3,322 units of the Amaze in December, 2016. The total domestic sale of Honda in December, 2016 was 10,071 units as compared to 12,319 units sold in December, 2015, which is a -20.08 per cent decrease.

Model wise sales break-up for December 2016: Brio 443 Jazz 1,601 Amaze 3,322 City 2,898 Mobilio 151 BR-V 1,601 CR-V 55 Domestic Total 10,071 Exports 448 Grand Total 10,519

Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "After a severe impact of demonetisation in Nov'16, the Dec'16 sales continued to be challenging. We expect the New Year to gradually bring back normalcy in the market. During 2016, HCIL sold a total of 1,56, 107 units in domestic market and we are thankful to our customers to have continued faith in the Honda brand."





Usually, it has always been the Honda City which was the best performer, month after month. This time, it has been taken over by the Honda Amaze. For the time period of January, 2016 to December, 2016 Honda sold 57,619 units of the Honda City and 35,388 units of the Amaze. The last time the City sales were lesser than the Amaze sales was in September, 2015 when Honda sold 5,702 units of the Amaze and 4,827 units of the City.

With the Honda City facelift already in the works, we believe that the City will soon regain its lost splendour in the Indian automotive market.