Honda City Facelift: Customisation Package And Accessories

The 2017 Honda City Facelift finally went on sale in India and the carmaker has already bagged a huge number of bookings for the car. We have already told you about the variants and everything else in our first impressions. While the stock model itself comes with a host of style and comfort features (depending on the variant) Honda has also introduced a wide array of accessories and customisation packages for the 2017 City. The accessories and customisation packages are available at Honda showrooms across India and here's what all you can get.

Honda City Accessories - Exterior

Exterior Accessories:

Some of the key changes in the 2017 Honda City facelift have been made to the exterior of the car. While the stock car gets style updates like LED headlamps, LED daytime running light, chrome-slat grille, new LED taillamps and more. That said, customers can further stylise the car with accessories like - front bumper centre garnish, front bumper side garnish, door edge garnish, door visor, door mounted side garnish, side mirror garnish, deck lid spoiler and trunk end moulding. There are even some car protection accessories that include - door handle protector, parking sensor with a buzzer, and more. Honda also offers other features like - logo projecting puddle lamps, mudguard set, new sporty alloy wheel, and door sash decals among others.

Honda City Accessories - Cabin

Cabin Accessories:

Honda has extensively worked upon the cabin of the 2017 City facelift and customers get a host of customisation options to match their discerning taste. The Honda City facelift comes with six different seat cover options upholstered in PVC leather or fabric. The options include - gathering with woody stripes, multi gathering, beige with black stripes, perforated seats, all-black PVC with beige fabric stitching and even beige fabric seat covers. Honda also offers three floor mat options - transparent, black, and beige along with two bucket mat options - black and beige, all with the 'City' badging. Other accessories include - sports pedals, side step cover, illuminated scuff plates, parking sensor with IRVM and Camera, LED roof display, steering wheel cover and Wi-Fi dongle.

In addition to individual accessories, Honda Cars India also offers three customisation packages for the 2017 Honda City facelift - Chrome Kit, Utility Kit, and Style Kit.

Honda City Customisation Package

Chrome Package

Adding that extra bit of bling to your city, this customisation package comes with Chrome front bumper side garnish, chrome front bumper centre garnishes, door lock garnish, chrome handles garnish, door edge garnish, and trunk-end moulding.

Utility Package

The Utility vehicle package focuses more on protection than style. So you get the front bumper and rear bumper corner protector, side protector, door edge garnish, side step cover and body cover as part of the package.

Style Package

The style package, on the other hand, comes with some smart styling bits and features like logo projection puddle lamps, illuminated aluminium scuff plates, deck lid spoiler and door visor.