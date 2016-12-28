Honda CB Unicorn 160 Silently Updated With BSIV Engine And Auto Headlamp Function

Debunking rumours of the model being discontinued, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has silently introduced the updated version of the CB Unicorn 160 in the country. The 2017 version gets a BSIV compliant engine and a new matte blue shade, while there is also the addition of Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) feature, which makes it ready for the proposed government norms from April 2017.

The Honda CB Unicorn 160 was introduced in 2014 and since then, the model has not seen any major updates. This, by far, is the most comprehensive change on the offering which also includes a revised windshield visor. The AHO feature is a major welcome on the bike, while the new colour option certainly adds freshness to the looks. The bike is also taller by 2 mm on the 2017 edition.

Honda CB Unicorn BSIV

With respect to power, the Honda CB Unicorn 160 continues to use the 162.71cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The motor, however, has taken a hit on power figures and now produces 13.82bhp at 8000rpm and 13.92 Nm at 6000rpm, instead of the previous figures of 14.5bhp and 14.61Nm of torque. The 5-speed transmission has been retained while the top speed is restricted to 106 kmph. What also continues is the telescopic front forks and the monoshock suspension setup at the rear; while braking performance comes from the twin disc brakes with Combi Braking System (CBS).

In addition to mechanical changes on the 2017 CB Unicorn 160, Honda has also introduced new graphics on the red and white colour options of the motorcycle. With the list of changes, the bike joins the list of motorcycles that are being upgraded to BSIV norms.

The Honda India website is yet to update prices for the BSIV version of the CB Unicorn 160, but we expect the bike maker officially announce the prices soon. More Honda models will be upgraded to BSIV norms moving next year, while we could see the CB Hornet 160R (which already gets a BSIV engine) also getting the AHO function as standard.