Honda Cars India To Hike Prices Across Model Range From April 2017

After BMW India announced a price increase across complete range last week, it is now Honda Cars India to announce a price hike for the next financial year 2017-18. Honda's model range will see a price increase by up to ₹ 10,000 with effect from April 2017. The company, however, did clarify that prices for the recently launched Honda WR-V crossover will remain unchanged. The Japanese carmaker attributed the price hike as a result of increased freight charges and input costs.

Speaking about the price hike, Honda India - Senior Vice President, Jnaneswar Sen said, "Due to the increase in freight charges and input costs, we are forced to consider increasing the car prices for most of our models. The increased price will be effective from the first week of April 2017."

The past year has seen expand its model range extensively with the likes of the new BR-V compact SUV, new generation Accord Hybrid and WR-V crossover. The company also rolled out facelifted versions of the Brio hatchback, Amaze subcompact sedan and more recently the City sedan which has garnered over 14,000 bookings since launch. In fact, India is the first market globally to get the WR-V and Honda also received over 1000 bookings for the model prior to the launch.

That said, Honda's next launches aren't confirmed as yet. Reports suggest that the automaker is contemplating to bring the new generation Civic sedan in India along with the HR-V SUV that will be positioned above the BR-V. Both models though won't make it here before 2018. We also recently told you about Honda working on a new global platform keeping India in mind. The said platform is being developed by teams from India, Thailand and Brazil, and will spawn a compact car, sedan and SUV in the future. However, the platform is still a good three-four years away.