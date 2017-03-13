Honda Africa Twin CRF1000L Rally Unveiled

₹ 14 - 16 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch :
Jun 2017
The Africa Twin Rally is based on the same enduro concept showcased earlier, even the colour scheme is familiarly Honda, but has some hi-spec ‘rally’ bits to give the bike some more long distance off-road capability. So far, details are scant on the bike, but we can make out rally suspension (both front and back), rally aluminium wheel rims, enduro tyres, enduro footpegs, and a Termignoni titanium exhaust as well as LED rally lights, special rally fairing, aluminium navigation holder and an off-road seat.
The Africa Twin Rally is available in two variants as well – the standard manual transmission variant costing 21,490 Euros (Rs 15.2 lakh) and the dual clutch transmission variant costing 22,640 Euros (Rs 16.12 lakh) in Italy. In India though, it’s unlikely that Honda will be launching the Africa Twin Rally as in other markets. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is expected to launch the standard CRF1000L Africa Twin in June 2017, brought in as completely knocked down (CKD) units and assembled at HMSI factories in India, and is expected to be priced around ₹ 17-18 lakh.
