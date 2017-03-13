New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Africa Twin CRF1000L Rally Unveiled

  • The Africa Twin now comes with rally bits & more off-roading capability
  • It was showcased as the Enduro Sports Concept at the 2016 EICMA Show
  • India will get the standard Honda Africa Twin later this year

Honda has unveiled a rally-ready version of its adventure model the CRF1000L or Africa Twin as it’s called.  The Honda Africa Twin CRF1000L Rally, as it’s called, was first showcased as a CRF1000L Enduro Sports concept based at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan in November 2016. Now, Honda has released the production version called the Africa Twin Rally in Italy. So far, there are no plans of releasing the model in other markets anytime soon, and as for India, we are yet to see the standard Africa Twin.
 
The Africa Twin Rally is based on the same enduro concept showcased earlier, even the colour scheme is familiarly Honda, but has some hi-spec ‘rally’ bits to give the bike some more long distance off-road capability.  So far, details are scant on the bike, but we can make out rally suspension (both front and back), rally aluminium wheel rims, enduro tyres, enduro footpegs, and a Termignoni titanium exhaust as well as LED rally lights, special rally fairing, aluminium navigation holder and an off-road seat.
Honda Africa Twin CRF1000L Rally Side

The rally version also gets some carbon fibre bits, braided steel brake lines, a high front fender, programmable ECU via a smartphone app, more robust radiator and fan guards are some of the upgrades which make the Africa Twin Rally stand out from the standard variant. The bike is also 7 kg lighter than the standard CRF1000L and will get 5 bhp more power too, although the engine is the same parallel-twin unit.
 
The Africa Twin Rally is available in two variants as well – the standard manual transmission variant costing 21,490 Euros (Rs 15.2 lakh) and the dual clutch transmission variant costing 22,640 Euros (Rs 16.12 lakh) in Italy. In India though, it’s unlikely that Honda will be launching the Africa Twin Rally as in other markets. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is expected to launch the standard CRF1000L Africa Twin in June 2017, brought in as completely knocked down (CKD) units and assembled at HMSI factories in India, and is expected to be priced around ₹ 17-18 lakh.
