Honda Activa 4G Vs Hero Maestro Edge: Specifications Comparison

The Honda Activa 4G is the fourth generation model of Honda's best-selling scooter model, with latest upgrades to meet Bharat Stage IV emission regulations and the 'anytime headlamp on' safety feature. By the end of the financial year 2016-17, the Honda Activa is the highest selling scooter, as well as the highest selling two-wheeler in India. In all, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sold over 27.59 lakh Activas in FY 2017. The Hero Maestro Edge is Honda's former partner, Hero MotoCorp's largest selling scooter model, and it is placed directly in competition with the Honda Activa 4G.Although the Maestro Edge doesn't command sales volumes of anywhere close the Activa's, it's still a good overall product. Here's a look at how these two scooters compare, in terms of styling, performance, dimensions and pricing, at least on paper.

Design and Features

The 2017 Honda Activa 4G carries forward the same design of the outgoing model, the Honda Activa 3G. The front apron gets some minor tweaks, but overall the silhouette and basic bodywork design of the scooter remains the same. Well, it does get two new colours now, but the front suspension is the same old spring loaded trailing link suspension, and the wheels offered are also in steel, without the option for alloys. The Honda Activa 4G rides on 10-inch steel wheels both front and rear and in terms of features, there are a few optional add-ons offered - side stand and mobile phone charging port. The instrument panel of the Honda Activa 4G is all analogue and although brakes on both ends are drum, Honda offers the Combined Braking System.

Hero Maestro Edge

The Hero Maestro Edge has sharper looks, with angular creases in its front apron and bodywork. So on looks, it's a matter of personal choice really - some prefer the understated looks of the Activa 4G, while others seem to prefer the sharp creases the Maestro Edge offers. Either way, both are good looking and well-proportioned scooters. Additional standard features on the Maestro Edge include an external fuel filler cap (very helpful, since you don't have to get down and flip up the seat every time you top up fuel), alloy wheels and a larger 12-inch front wheel. The Hero Maestro Edge also comes equipped with a modern, part-digital, part-analogue instrument console which even has a digital trip meter and service reminder.

(The Honda Activa is the largest selling scooter in India)

Engine and Performance

Both scooters are evenly matched in terms of the powerplant, at least on the spec sheet. They are powered by engines with similar displacement and with near identical output. The Honda Activa 4G comes with a 109.2 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine which makes 8 bhp of power and 9 Nm of torque. The Hero Maestro Edge gets a 110.9 cc single-cylinder engine which also makes 8 bhp of power, but marginally less torque at 8.7 Nm. In the real world, they will be evenly matched in terms of performance. The Honda is well-known for its refined engine, but the Hero engine isn't bad either, and competes fiercely with the Honda with its smooth performance.

(Hero Maestro Edge)

The Honda Activa 4G is let down by the steel wheels and the trailing link front suspension which feels outdated in this day and age of standard alloy wheels and telescopic suspension. Overall ride quality and handling of the Hero Maestro Edge will offer more confidence to the rider, thanks to the larger front wheel and the telescopic front suspension. In terms of braking, the Activa 4G though has an edge over the Maestro Edge, with Honda's Combined Braking System.

Price and Value

Both scooters are evenly priced. The Honda Activa 4G is priced at Rs 50,730 (ex-showroom Delhi), while the Hero Maestro Edge is priced at Rs 50,480 (ex-showroom Delhi). The Hero Maestro Edge does seem to offer more in terms of features and equipment, but the Honda Activa 4G still outsells the Hero many times over, mainly due to the strong brand equity of the Activa name and the reputation of a product which has revolutionised the Indian scooter industry. Do the extra features justify more value for the Hero? Difficult to say, but there's only one thing which can really mark out a clear winner here - seat of the pants feeling. So, take a test ride, see which scooter suits your requirements.