Honda Activa 4G: 5 Things To Know

It has been established that the Honda Activa is the largest selling two-wheeler in India and the world as well. It is Honda Activa which is leading the growth of automatic scooters as the second highest selling segment in the Indian two-wheeler space after the segment of 110 cc motorcycles. In fact, the automatic scooter segment constitutes of 35 per cent of the market share as opposed to 36 per cent occupied by the 110 cc motorcycles. Barely a difference of 1 per cent! The Honda Activa was first launched in the country in 2001 and has sold a total of 1.5 crore units and counting. The Activa is the first scooter to reach this landmark and it looks like no other scooter will be doing such sales numbers any time soon. Here is a ready-reckoner about the Honda Activa 4G which should help you know everything about India's bestselling scooter.
- 1. The Honda Activa 4G is the fourth generation model of the Activa, which was launched in February 2017. It was launched before the government's ban on BS III vehicles came into force from 1 April, 2017.
- 2. The Honda Activa 4G gets a 109 cc, single-cylinder engine which makes 8 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 9 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine of course, conforms to BS IV emission norms. The engine is paired to a V-matic CVT transmission and has a company claimed top speed of 83 kmph.
- 3. The Honda Activa has an ARAI rated fuel efficiency of 60 kmpl. With a fuel tank capacity of 5.3 litres, the total range of the scooter comes to 318 km. This is on paper of course. The real world fuel efficiency should be close to 52-54 kmpl and the scooter should have a range of 275-280 km.
- 4. The Honda Activa 4G gets convenience and safety features such as a mobile charging socket in the underseat stowage area, auto-headlamp on (AHO) feature and Honda's patented combi-brake technology with equaliser. What the combi-brake system (CBS) does is that it applies both, the front brake and the rear brake, when the left brake lever is pulled on the scooter. The company says that the CBS helps in reducing stopping distances.
- 5. The Honda Activa 4G is priced at ₹ 50,730 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Honda sells only one variant of the Activa 4G unlike other automatic scooters, which have more than one variant.
