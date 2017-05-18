Honda Activa 4G: 5 Things To Know

It has been established that the Honda Activa is the largest selling two-wheeler in India and the world as well. It is Honda Activa which is leading the growth of automatic scooters as the second highest selling segment in the Indian two-wheeler space after the segment of 110 cc motorcycles. In fact, the automatic scooter segment constitutes of 35 per cent of the market share as opposed to 36 per cent occupied by the 110 cc motorcycles. Barely a difference of 1 per cent! The Honda Activa was first launched in the country in 2001 and has sold a total of 1.5 crore units and counting. The Activa is the first scooter to reach this landmark and it looks like no other scooter will be doing such sales numbers any time soon. Here is a ready-reckoner about the Honda Activa 4G which should help you know everything about India's bestselling scooter.

(2017 Honda Activa 4G - badge)