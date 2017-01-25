High-End Ferrada Alloy Wheels Launched in India

The easiest way to change the way a car looks is to give it a good set of wheels. In fact, a set of wheels can make or break the way any car looks. Although most alloy wheel sets in India cost under Rs 50,000 there is a market of buyers out there that want to add aftermarket wheels to the likes of their luxury sedans, supercars and sportscars. The aftermarket wheel brands that cater to these buyers usually need to be imported and cost a premium. There are a few brands that do cater to these audiences and now, Ferrada Wheels, an American high-end wheel manufacturer has decided to launch in India too.

Ferrada Wheels India

Ferrada was set up in the United States in the early 2000s and has exclusively made high end aftermarket wheels for brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and Lexus. Ferrada has launched their brand in with partners DAD Design (Mumbai) who are their official partners for India. Ferrada wheels are currently available in 19-inch and 20-inch configuration with a wheel widths varying from 9.5-inch to 11-inch. Ferrada will soon also have 22-inch wheels that will cater to luxury SUV customers in India. The price range for Ferrada Wheels is between Rs 1.8-3.0 lakh depending on size, design and wheel finish.

Ford Mustang GT in India with Ferrada Wheels

Ferrada has already delivered and fitted a few set of wheels to customers in India including a few Ford Mustang owners in Mumbai. The concave style of wheel, which has become exceedingly popular in the last few years with global wheel manufacturers is Ferrada’s mainstay design. In fact, Ferrada currently makes the deepest concave design wheels in the world today. Ferrada also makes non-concave wheels with a traditional single finish or polished lip finish. Ferrada has launched its whole range of wheels for Indian customers.