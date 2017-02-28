Hesketh Unveils 2100 cc Supercharged Valiant

British motorcycle brand Hesketh has launched a new motorcycle at the Carol Nash MCN London Show, and the bike is a 2100 cc supercharged motorcycle. The Valiant is named after the cold war bomber, the Vickers-Armstrong Valiant, a high-altitude bomber used by the Royal Air Force in the 1950s and 1960s. The bike is made around a massive 2100 cc supercharged v-twin engine, the biggest production v-twin in the world, which makes 210 bhp power and pushes 294 Nm of torque.

Hesketh Valiant Engine

Now, Hesketh is planning to increase the power output even further to around 250 bhp when the bike is tested later this year. Hesketh has kept the bike completely British with all the components are made by Hesketh or designed by them and outsourced for manufacture in the UK. The speedometer is a classic, single pod unit developed by Smiths, proudly displaying the Hesketh name while the frame and swingarm are produced by Nottingham-based GIA engineering.

Hesketh Valiant Supercharger

The supercharger is developed by TTS Performance and the front and rear suspension is developed for Hesketh by Ktech. Braking is handled by Pretech with 12-piston calipers at the front and a Beringer four-piston caliper on the rear wheel. The billet machined bits on the bike like the primary drive, rocker covers and yokes are made by Billet World in Derby.

Hesketh Valiant Speedometer

The Valiant is what Hesketh describes as "shed-built" and is the first Hesketh motorcycle to feature the company's H logo, which belongs to their engineering and development department. The H logo is kind of exclusive and won't be seen on the company's production machines. The bike is expected to be available commercially in 2018 and is expected to be a limited edition model, priced at around GBP 50,000 (just over Rs 41 lakh).

Hesketh Valiant

Source: Motorcyclenews.com