After the Supreme Court upheld the deadline for transitioning all vehicles to BS IV on 1st April, 2017, most manufacturers are trying to sell off their BS III vehicle stock with massive discounts in the last days of March. Hero MotoCorp is one of the manufacturers with one of the highest inventories of BS III two-wheelers in hand. In a bid to sell maximum numbers Hero is offering cash discounts of up to ₹ 12,500 on some of its models. Click here if you wish to know all about the car and bike models being offered with discount. Please do keep in mind that these figures are indicative and not all Hero dealerships are offering all models at a discount. The amount of discounts will vary from dealer to dealer.

(Hero is offering attractive discounts on all its BS III models)

Carandbike has learnt through its sources that Hero MotoCorp has more or less exhausted its stock of BS III vehicles in the National Capital Region (NCR), Haryana, Rajasthan and the western Uttar Pradesh region as well. Coming to southern India, states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu have also seen immense buying of discounted Hero MotoCorp models and the company has sold out its BS III stock there as well.

Some states such as Maharashtra, Jharkhand and West Bengal currently hold stocks of BS III models but the company is working towards selling these as well and hopes that a major chunk of its BS III stock is sold before the clock strikes 12 midnight.

Hero is offering the heaviest cash discount - of ₹ 12,500 - on the Maestro Edge. The ex-showroom Delhi price of the Maestro Edge is ₹ 50,330, meaning you can now get one at ₹ 37,830! This is the standard variant of course. The price for the disc brake variant will be ₹ 39,280, which is quite a steal. Hero Scooter Models Ex-showroom, Delhi Price Discounted price Maestro Edge STD ₹ 50,330 ₹ 37,830 Maestro Edge Disc ₹ 51,780 ₹ 39,230 As far as bikes such as the Glamour and the Splendor 125 are concerned, the company is offering a discount of ₹ 7,500. The Glamour and the Splendor 125 are priced at ₹ 56,655 and ₹ 55,275 respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi). The discounts mean prices are down to ₹ 49,155 for the Glamour and ₹ 47,775 for the Splendor 125. Hero Bike Models Ex-showroom, Delhi Price Discounted price Glamour ₹ 56,655 ₹ 49,155 Super Splendor ₹ 55,275 ₹ 47,775 HF Deluxe ₹ 43,530 ₹ 38,530 Spledor Pro ₹ 49,285 ₹ 44,285 Coming to the 90-110cc models from Hero, the discount stands at ₹ 5,000. We are talking about models such as the HF Deluxe and the Splendor Pro that currently have a sticker price of ₹ 43,530 and ₹ 49,285 (ex-showroom. Delhi) for the base variants respectively. Taking off ₹ 5,000, you can buy the BS III variants of these bikes at ₹ 38,530 and ₹ 44,285 respectively.

According to Hero dealers across the country, these are the models that are being sold with discounted prices. And you can book them right here on carandbike.com.