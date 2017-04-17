Hero Maestro Edge, Duet And Pleasure Scooters Are Now BS-IV Compliant

Hero MotoCorp has updated its entire scooter range to meet the stringent Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) emission regulations which have come into effect from 1 April 2017. Following the Supreme Court's ban on the sale of BS-III compliant vehicles in the country, no two-wheeler can be manufactured or registered in the country which do not meet the new BS-IV regulations. The home-grown two-wheeler manufacturer currently sells three scooters in India - the 110 cc Hero Maestro Edge and Hero Duet along with the 102 cc Hero Pleasure. The company has also updated the scooters for the 2017 model year (MY) which is why they now come with the automatic headlamp on (AHO) function along with new body graphics.

Hero Maestro Edge

Hero Maestro Edge comes in two new colours

The Hero Maestro Edge, in particular, comes in two new colours - Sporty Matte Grey & Red and Active Matte Grey & Blue in addition to the existing colour options. The rest of the features list is same as before with no changes whatsoever but now, the scooter does come with alloy wheels as standard with only one variant on offer. The 2017 Hero Maestro Edge is powered by the same 110.9 cc air-cooled, 4 - stroke single-cylinder engine. Output of the engine is identical to the outgoing model with 8 bhp at 7500 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. Despite the updated BS-IV engine and the new features, the price of the scooter has been kept at ₹ 50,480 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is marginally less compared to the previous version.

Hero Duet

Updated Hero Duet comes with new body graphics

The Hero Duet was launched in India towards the end of 2015 and uses the same 110.9 cc air-cooled, 4 - stroke single-cylinder engine that does duty on the Hero Maestro Edge. The Duet is 6 kg heavier than the Maestro Edge with a kerb weight of 116 kg, owing to its steel body. The scooter makes the same amount of power and torque and is now BS-IV compliant as well. The 2017 Hero Duet doesn't come in any new colour options but the scooter does come with new body graphics and chrome highlights on the front apron.

Hero Pleasure

The new Hero Pleasure comes in new vibrant colours and new features

The Hero Please is currently the oldest among all three scooters and for its 2017 update the company has stunning new body graphics, vibrant new colours, and few new features as well. Apart from the AHO function, some of the existing features include - a front storage compartment with mobile charging socket, alloy wheels, and side stand indicator among others. It is powered by a smaller BS-IV compliant 102 cc air-cooled, 4-stroke single cylinder engine that makes about 7 bhp at 7000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 8.1 Nm at 5000 rpm.