Here's An Electric Go Kart That Promises To Do 0 to 100 Kmph In 1.5 Seconds

It's called the Daymak-C5-Blast Go kart and from what we've heard it will probably be the fastest electric go kart in the world. According to the Guiness Book of World Records, the current record is being held by Hochschule Osnabruck Institut MuT, which was clocked at 0 to 100 kmph in 2.635 seconds and the C5 Blast wants to better that with a big margin.

Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak states, "We have developed the fastest 100% clean energy go kart in the world by far. What we have created will be a little faster than the Tesla P100D." And that's a tall claim for a Go kart and this is where the company says that it can do 0 to 100 kmph in just 1.5 seconds. This claim actually means that the Daymak-C5-Blast is in fact faster than any Bugatti or even Tesla for that matter, which therefore brings us to what powers it.

The C5 Blast Go Kart features a liquid cooled 10000w watt motor, Daymak Drive controller, 8 EDF motors for combined output of 96 kg of upwards thrust and 4 rear EDF motors for 60kg of forward thrust. The Go Kart weighs approximately 200kg, but after turning it on using the EDF motors and Daymak technology to balance the weight, goes down to approximately 100kg, making it extremely light and of course fast.

The makers say that it's working on making it do 0 to 100 kmph in under 1 second

Preliminary testing has the unit hovering around the world record already and there's a working prototype on which this technology will be applied to. "We are currently looking to apply this technology to a variety of projects and are actively seeking strategic partners and investors to bring it to the next level. The potential are limitless," states Jason Roy, Vice President, Daymak.

The folks at Daymak say that speed will not be an issue and they think they can even go eventually under 1 second for a 0 to 100 kmph run, which will be faster than any vehicle in existence. Daymak's plan is to have Guinness Book of World Records to officially validate their current statement soon.