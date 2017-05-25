Hayden Family Agrees To Donate Nicky Hayden's Organs

Former MotoGP World Champion and World Superbike rider, Nicky Hayden's passing has left a void in the world of motorsport that can never be filled. But Hayden will continue to live even after his death, giving life to someone in need. In accordance with the rider's own wishes, Nicky's family has agreed to donating his organs. A parting gift from the Kentucky kid who was also one of the most humble riders on the grid.

The 35-year-old passed away earlier this week succumbing to injuries after a bicycle accident in Remini, Italy. The American rider was training post the latest WSBK round when an oncoming car hit the rider. Hayden suffered severe cerebral damage and multiple traumatic injuries and had been in the intensive care unit. He breathed his last on 22nd May 2017 after battling five days in the hospital.

Nicky Hayden at his first WSBK win in Malaysia last year

The "Kentucky Kid" as he was known to come on and off tarmac, Nicky Hayden had an illustrious career starting at a young age with dirt track racing in the US before moving to the tarmac. He belonged to a family of racers with father Early Hayden and big brother Tommy having also been behind the handlebar.



Nicky became the youngest rider to win the AMA title (American Motorcycle Association) and the first American rider in ages to claim the MotoGP title. He was also one of the few riders to have won both MotoGP and WSBK races. Always the gentleman, Nicky you will be missed.