Harman Integrates Apple CarPlay Through Wireless Connectivity

With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto fast becoming one of the most wanted features in cars not just in India but globally, there's want of taking things to the next level. Though it helps with accessibility, like replicating your phone on the infotainment system of your vehicle, it is still bound by the wire. You have to plug in your phone so as to provide a link between the phone and the infotainment system.

Connected technologies maker, Harman is looking at a solution which will do away with the wire altogether. Through a combination of Wi-fi and Bluetooth, customers can soon pair their iPhone wirelessly with CarPlay for the first time.

At the moment, Harman's connectivity solution isn't available on cars from any OEM but the firm's promotional image clearly demonstrates the system in a BMW. Once connected, the wireless CarPlay pairing works just like the current system. This provides users to use the various functions of their iPhone, including calls, music playback, mobile office, and navigation to be controlled through the car's display. Additionally, the system also allows the use of voice-recognition for a safer, hands-free experience.

"HARMAN continues to deliver options to consumers for seamless integration of multiple mobile ecosystems into our integrated automotive platform," said Phil Eyler, executive vice president and president, Connected Car, HARMAN. "Whether CarPlay, Android Auto, or any other projection mode solution, HARMAN is the industry leader with pioneering support for these accessory apps. We look forward to working with automakers to roll out this technology and together with many HARMAN solutions to offer consumers safe, secure, and harmonious driving experiences."