Harley-Davidson To Increase Prices Of Its India Line-up

Harley-Davidson has announced that it will be increasing the prices of the Street 750, the Sportster and its entire touring range with effect from 1st April, 2017. The company said that it will be increasing the prices by up to 1.5 per cent. A rise in the input costs has led Harley-Davidson to increase its prices in India. Earlier in November, 2016, the company had launched its 2017 range of touring motorcycles with the Road King, the Street Glide Special and the Road Glide Special with the new range of Milwaukee Eight engines. At the same event, it had also launched the 2017 Street 750 with two new colour schemes and ABS as a standard fitment.

(The Harley-Davidson Street Rod was recently launched at a price of ₹ 5.86 lakh)

The company is looking to bring in at least 50 new models in the next five years, globally. And going by its seriousness towards emerging markets such as India, it wouldn't be a far-fetched number. In India, Harley-Davidson has been leading the 600cc and above segment with close to 60 per cent market share for six consecutive years. At present, the company has 14 models in its India line-up including its latest model, the Street Rod 750, which was recently launched in India at ₹ 5.86 lakh.