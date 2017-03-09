Harley-Davidson Street Rod 750 Unveiled For India

Harley-Davidson India will be launching a new motorcycle - the 2017 Harley-Davidson Street Rod, already updating the official website with details and specs of the upcoming model. So far, there's no word on the pricing, but the new Street Rod, based on the Harley-Davidson Street 750, is expected to be priced around Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Like the Street 750, which makes up for Harley-Davidson India's bulk of sales, the Street Rod offers a more modern and slightly different aesthetic approach and is expected to be a hot seller, contributing to sales volumes for H-D India as well.

Designed for what Harley-Davidson says is for the 'urban landscape', the Street Rod's design seems inspired from the now discontinued XR1200X with a new headlight cowl, split seat and rear cowl. Also played up on the design list are the drag-style handlebars with bar-end mirrors. The 13.1 litre teardrop fuel tank is signature Harley-Davidson as are the fenders. The exhaust system gets an upgrade with shorter and wider pipes for a more throaty sound.

(2017 Harley-Davidson Street Rod-Engine)

The engine is derived from the 749 cc V-twin unit which powers the Street 750, but it's a new High Output Revolution X v-twin which makes marginally more peak torque of 62 Nm at 3750 rpm. The engine is blacked out to go with the bike's overall design theme with some chrome accents on the cylinder fins. There's the addition of new high output air cleaner as well. With a kerb weight of 238 kg, the new H-D Street Rod is also 5 kg heavier than the Street 750, so that extra torque which kicks in earlier than the Street 750 may come in handy to pull the extra weight.

(2017 Harley-Davidson Street Rod)

Suspension consists of 43 mm inverted forks and what H-D calls piggyback reservoir rear shocks, but there are other changes as well. There's longer travel suspension to give the bike a sporty character, and the rake is tightened to make it eager to turn and be more agile in urban conditions. Like the Street 750, the Street Rod promises to be an agile, fun to ride motorcycle, well-suited for Indian road conditions. The Street Rod comes with 17-inch cast aluminium wheels with 300 mm twin discs at the front wheel for sure braking than the Street 750. H-D India is expected to officially announce the latest addition to the Harley-Davidson India line-up soon, along with prices.