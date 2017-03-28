Gudi Padwa Discounts: Maruti Suzuki And Hyundai Offer Discounts Across Model Range

Gudi Padwa is considered one of the more auspicious times across the year to bring home new things. No wonder than you have dealers lining up offers, discounts and freebies around this time to bring more lucrative buyers to the showrooms. In this case, it is Maruti Suzuki that is offering a host of schemes across its model range starting from the entry-level Alto, all the way up to the Ciaz sedan. The special deals, however, have not been extended to the company's bestsellers and all-new models including the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Baleno and the Ignis. Here are some of the lucrative deals on select Maruti cars.

1. Maruti Suzuki Alto

Buyers looking at Maruti Suzuki's entry-level Alto hatchback can avail benefits of ₹ 20,000 along with an exchange bonus of ₹ 20,000 over the old car. The company is also offering special deals for the manual version of the car with a discount between ₹ 15,000 and ₹ 20,000 as well as an exchange bonus. For those looking at the Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) variant, fret not. The automaker is offering the Alto AMT with a customer offer of ₹ 10,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹ 20,000.

2. Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is one of the more dependable models from the automaker's range and is being offered with a customer discount of ₹ 10,000 on the manual version; whereas the AMT equipped variant comes with a healthy discount of ₹ 25,000. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of ₹ 25,000 for your old car.

3. Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Buyers looking for the multi-purpose Maruti Suzuki Eeco benefit from a customer discount of ₹ 15,000 for the petrol variant, while the CNG equipped version attract a discount of ₹ 10,000. There is also an exchange bonus of ₹ 20,000 on offer.

4. Maruti Suzuki Celerio

While it may not be as popular as some of Maruti's other hatchback, the Celerio continues to do consistent sales and is available with a customer discount of ₹ 15,000 for the manual and CNG options. The petrol AMT variants of the Celerio is available with a discount of ₹ 20,000, while an exchange bonus of ₹ 25,000 is also part of the offer.

5. Maruti Suzuki Swift

One of the Maruti's most popular cars in India, the Swift LXi and VXi trims get a discount of ₹ 18,000, while the top-end ZXi petrol gets a customer discount of ₹ 10,000. The diesel variants of the hatchback come with benefits of ₹ 20,000 and an exchange option is also available with a bonus of ₹ 20,000

6. Maruti Swift DZire

All set to move into the next generation later this year, the Maruti Suzuki DZire can be had with discounts of ₹ 10,000 for the petrol variants and ₹ 15,000 for the diesel manual trims. The Swift DZire diesel AMT can be bought with a discount of ₹ 20,000. Much like its other cars, there is an exchange bonus of ₹ 20,000 on the petrol and ₹ 25,000 on the diesel variants of the subcompact sedan.

7. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki's MPV - the Ertiga is available with customer benefits worth ₹ 10,000, as well as exchange offers worth ₹ 20,000. There are no special schemes for the petrol and diesel versions.

8. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Expected to soon move to the Nexa change of dealerships, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has been leading the C-segment sedan space and making it a more lucrative buy are the customer discount offers of ₹ 10,000 along with an exchange bonus of ₹ 40,000.

Hyundai

Apart from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai too is offering discounts and cash benefits between ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 40,000. The entry-level Hyundai Eon also comes with free insurance, while the Grand i10 facelift can be had with an exchange bonus of ₹ 20,000. Hyundai is offering cash benefits of ₹ 30,000 on the petrol variants of the Xcent along with an exchange bonus of ₹ 20,000. The Xcent diesel comes with benefits up to ₹ 15,000 and a similar exchange bonus. The Verna 4S is being offered with a cash benefit of 30,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹ 40,000.

Moreover, the Korean carmaker is offering 3 years prepaid maintenance scheme along with warranty period for the same period on the new Elantra and Tucson. The premium cars also come Roadside Assistance for three years as part of the offer. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Santa Fe comes with cash benefits of ₹ 50,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹ 2 lakh. The automaker is not offering any discounts on the highly popular Creta compact SUV.