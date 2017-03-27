Gudi Padwa 2017: Car And Bike Sales Have Gone Up In Mumbai

Ahead of this year's Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year, there has been a considerable hike in the sale of cars and bikes in the state capital Mumbai. As reported by the Regional Transport offices (RTO) in the city, there is a huge rise in the registration of cars and bikes. Now, festive occasions like Gudi Padwa have always been a lucrative period for vehicle manufacturers in India. This is the time when most customers prefer to take the delivery of their new vehicles with regards to the auspiciousness of the day.

It is being said vehicle registration, which took a hit last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his decision to scrap ₹ 500 and ₹ 1000 notes, has again picked up since the beginning of this year.

Nearly 1900 two-wheelers were registered in Wadala and Tardeo RTOs since last week

In fact, ahead of Gudi Padwa vehicle registration has seen a hike of about 10 per cent. According to the Hindustan Times, since last Monday two of the major RTOs in the city - Wadala and Tardeo have registered over 1100 and over 1500 new vehicles respectively. That is in less than a week. The Wadala RTO alone registered 913 two-wheelers and 224 cars, while the total number of two-wheelers registered in Tardeo was 963, and the total number of cars registered was 430. Numbers from two other major RTOs jurisdictions - Andheri and Borivli, haven't been revealed yet but it is said that these two places also saw a huge hike in vehicle registration.

Apparently, just so that they can take the delivery of their vehicles on the Gudi Padwa day, people have been registering their vehicles early in the week. And to facilitate their requirement, the motor vehicle department has kept RTO offices open on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Source: Hindustan Times