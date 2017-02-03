Government Working On Introduction Of Distinctive Marks For Two-Wheeler Helmets

Two-wheelers in India account for not only the largest share of vehicles on the country's roads but unfortunately, also contribute the highest share in total road accident deaths. In view of this alarming statistics, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is now considering the introduction of distinctive criterion for helmets sold in India. The Ministry has already initiated discussion with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to help address the urgent need.

Abhay Damle, Joint Secretary, MoRTH, said, "In 2014, about 34 per cent of all road deaths were of riders/ passengers on two-wheelers, while bicyclists accounted for 3 per cent and pedestrians for 9 per cent. At present most of the two-wheeler riders and pillion riders are using poor quality helmets including construction and industrial helmets. A distinct marked helmet for automobiles (two-wheelers) only will help reducing risk of accident deaths for Two wheeler drivers in a big way."

He went on to add, "Due to humid weather and faulty designs of helmets, the Government is trying to adopt designs and models of helmets that are comfortable for two-wheeler riders. All these years bikers and pillion riders have been largely blamed for not wearing helmet, which is one of the main reasons of high number of fatalities involving two-wheeler occupants. The compliance of wearing seat belt is more in comparison to helmets. Why are people reluctant to wear helmet? We need to design ones that are light to wear and easy to carry."

Speaking of the lack of apathy and disregard of traffic rules, S.B.S. Tyagi, Additional Commissioner, Traffic, Delhi Police, noted, "The new high end including BMW, Audi, Porsche and other brands cars mostly being driven by young educated but inexperienced drivers is becoming major cause for road accidents in Delhi and NCR. Most of the young drivers driving these big toys have no concern for other road users, specially two-wheeler drivers and pedestrians. These drivers even do not stop when Traffic police signals them to do so."