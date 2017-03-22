Government Extends FAME-India Scheme In A Bid To Promote Electric Vehicles

The government has extended demand incentives worth Rs 127.77 crore for purchase of over 1.11 lakh electric and hybrid vehicles under the FAME-India scheme.
"Under FAME-India scheme of the government, Department of Heavy Industry has extended demand incentives at Rs 127.77 crore for purchase of 1,11,897 electric/hybrid vehicles since inception of the scheme on 1 April, 2015 till February, 2017," Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
The FAME-India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (hybrid &) Electric vehicles in India) scheme is proposed to be implemented over a period of 6 years, till 2020, wherein it is intended to support the hybrid/electric vehicles market development and its manufacturing eco-system to achieve self-sustenance at the end of the stipulated period.
The scheme has four focus areas, technology development, demand creation, pilot projects and charging infrastructure.
The Phase-1 of the scheme is being implemented over a two year period commencing from April 1, 2015 with approved outlay of Rs 795 crore.
"Based on the outcome and experience gained in the Phase I (2 years), the scheme shall be reviewed appropriately with inputs from stakeholders and shall be considered for implementation post 31st March, 2017 with appropriate allocation of fund in the future," Supriyo said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Comments (0)