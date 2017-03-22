Government Extends FAME-India Scheme In A Bid To Promote Electric Vehicles

The government has extended demand incentives worth Rs 127.77 crore for purchase of over 1.11 lakh electric and hybrid vehicles under the FAME-India scheme.

"Under FAME-India scheme of the government, Department of Heavy Industry has extended demand incentives at Rs 127.77 crore for purchase of 1,11,897 electric/hybrid vehicles since inception of the scheme on 1 April, 2015 till February, 2017," Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The FAME-India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (hybrid &) Electric vehicles in India) scheme is proposed to be implemented over a period of 6 years, till 2020, wherein it is intended to support the hybrid/electric vehicles market development and its manufacturing eco-system to achieve self-sustenance at the end of the stipulated period.

The scheme has four focus areas, technology development, demand creation, pilot projects and charging infrastructure.

The Phase-1 of the scheme is being implemented over a two year period commencing from April 1, 2015 with approved outlay of Rs 795 crore.

"Based on the outcome and experience gained in the Phase I (2 years), the scheme shall be reviewed appropriately with inputs from stakeholders and shall be considered for implementation post 31st March, 2017 with appropriate allocation of fund in the future," Supriyo said.