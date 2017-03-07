Geneva Motor Show 2017: Production Spec 2017 Honda Civic Type R Makes Global Debut

The hot hatch from the east, the performance packed 2017 Honda Civic Type R has made its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show. The Civic Type R was first unveiled at the Paris Motor Show last year as a concept, while the tenth generation Civic was first revealed at Geneva itself in 2016. The production-spec 2017 Honda Civic Type R carries the new design and underpinnings from the tenth generation model, albeit with power tuned for mind-boggling performance, making it the quickest Civic ever.

The 2017 Civic Type R looks identical to the prototype

The 2017 Honda Civic Type R is spectacular in its looks and the automaker has retained majority of the styling that was first revealed on the prototype. The production version looks hot and menacing with hte LED headlamps, gloss black grille, swept-up bonnet with the hood scoop. The massive air intakes in the bumper are complemente by the lip spoiler and the flared wheel arches that accommodate those lightweight 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 245/30-serires ContiSportContact tyres. The rear makes a lasting impression too with the massive wing that grabs all your attention. The massive intakes on the bumper are jaw dropping while the three exhaust pipes in the centre grab all the attention.

The rear looks stunning with the massive wing and bumper

Power on the 2017 Honda Civic Type R comes from the turbocharged 2.0 litre, four-cylinder engine that makes 315 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque in the European spec version. The motor comes paired to a short-throw 6-speed manual transmission with active rev matching. The numbers aren't dramatically different over the older version with a 10 bhp increase, but the new Civic Type R will be a lot faster around corners than its predecessor. Honda also promises "best-in-class balance between lift and drag" for better stability all around.

The triple exhaust commands your attention

The Type R also gets a more rigid structure with a 38 per cent increase in torsional rigidity and 45 per cent gain in bending rigidity versus the previous Civic Type R. Honda says that has helped enhance steering response and cornering stability while mitigating body vibration and cabin noise on the hatch. Ultra-high strength steel has been used for 14 perc ent of the body structure, and the Type R has an aluminum hood, contributing to a 16 kg reduction in body weight versus the previous Type R. The performance hatch is 7 kg lighter than the standard 2017 Civic.

The interior is done up in the very sporty black and red colour scheme

A Limited-Slip Differential keeps the front-wheel driven 2017 Civic Type R in control, while the hot hatch also comes with the dual-axis front suspension and a multi-link setup at the rear with active dampers. Braking performance comes from the Brembo sourced brakes with 13.8-inch rotors, along with 12-inch rotors at the rear. There are multiple driving modes - Comfort, Sport and +R that adjust the steering, damping, throttle response, traction control and transmission rev matching on the car.

Honda India has no plans to bring the 2017 Civic Type R here

Inside, the 315 bhp hot hatch is loaded on modern day goodies including a 7-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, amidst a few more creature comforts. The 2017 Honda Civic Type R will be assembled in Swindon, England with prices expected arond $30,000 (approx. ₹ 20 lakh excluding taxes). In terms of competition, the new Civic Type R will be locking horns with the equally new Ford Focus ₹

As much as we would like to see the 2017 Honda Civic Type R in India, the automaker has no plans to introduce the model here. That said, the Civic has been one of the most popular nameplates for Honda in India in the past decade. While the model was discontinued some time back, odds are that the tenth generation Civic sedan will, in fact, make it to the country. Rumours suggest that Honda India is considering bringing the model here in both petrol and diesel iterations and the D-segment sedan could see a price tag close around ₹ 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, sales for the new Civic Type R will commence globally in a few months.