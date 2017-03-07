Geneva Motor Show 2017: Lamborghini Huracan Performante Unveiled

Lamborghini Huracan Performante, the newest range-topping Huracan from the Italian supercar maker has been unveiled at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show. Inspired by the Huracan Super Trofeo race car, the new Huracan Performante is said to be designed for those customers who crave the ultimate performance. The Huracan Performante comes with new styling, several race-spec features and the brand's most powerful V10 ever.

To achieve that high-performance standard, Lamborghini has built the car with the company's proprietary Forged Composite carbon fibre, which has been used in the making of the front and rear spoiler, engine cover, rear bumper, and diffuser. The use of lightweight components has helped Lamborghini to bring down the weight of the car by 40 kg. The car also employs the company's Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva, a new active aerodynamic tech that allows the car to switch between maximum downforce and low drag setups by adjusting flaps in the front spoiler and at the rear. The cabin also features the lightweight Forged Composite carbon fibre material for the AirCon vents, paddles, door handles, and centre console. The Huracan Performante also gets a new display on the dashboard showing the status of the active aero system.

The new Lamborghini Huracan is powered by the tried and tested 5.2 litre V10 is still rear-mounted but the engine now churns out an impressive 630 bhp develops 600 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission that sends power to the rear wheel and propels the car to do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 2.9 seconds before reaching a top speed of 325 kmph. The updated engine uses titanium valves, a revised intake, and lighter exhaust. The seven-speed dual clutch transmission still sends power to the rear wheels.

Lamborghini will launch the new Huracan Performante later this year in several global markets like the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, China and Japan. That said seeing how aggressive Lamborghini is getting in India, in terms of product launches, we might even get the car in India.