Geneva Motor Show 2017: Hyundai FE Fuel Cell Concept Can Run 800 Km On Hydrogen

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The concept runs on hydrogen and can go up to 800 km on a single fill
  • The Fuel Cell concept's design has been inspired by nature and water
  • Elements of the concept will make it to a new Fuel Cell model in 2018

Showcasing its hydrogen prowess at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Hyundai has revealed the FE (Future Eco) Fuel Cell Concept that looks into the future of hydrogen powered vehicles for the Korean automaker. The bold looking SUV concept builds on the technology that currently underpins the ix35 Fuel Cell (Tucson Fuel Cell in certain markets) with much improved hardware that is not only lighter but more fuel efficient as well. As a result, Hyundai says the new FE Fuel Cell concept has a range of nearly 800 km on hydrogen before refuelling.

The Hyundai FE Fuel Cell concept has a range of 800 km on hydrogen

Compared to the hardware Tucson ix35 Fuel Cell, the Hyundai FE Fuel Cell Concept is 20 per cent lighter, while the fuel efficiency gets a boost by 10 per cent. It also comes with a 30 per cent higher power density for the fuel stack. The concept also comes with portable battery packs that will power the smaller and auxiliary devices inside the cabin including the touchscreen system, smartphones, tablets and more.

The Hyundai FE Fuel Cell Concept's design theme is inspired by nature and water, which are also the car's only emissions. Hyundai says the clean design language emphasises on the car's non-polluting nature and comes with a minimalist approach on the outside and inside. In line with the theme, the FE concept gets a stylish rear air foil and integrated vents for aerodynamic efficiency.

The Hyundai FE Concept's boot also features an integrated storage and charging space for an electric scooter, offering better connectivity in crowded urban areas, where taking heavy vehicles can be an issue The Fuel Cell Concept showcases the brand's next step in realising its ultimate ambition of creating a zero-emission Hydrogen Energy Society. The concept is a part of Hyundai's eco-friendly program that will see 14 or more new environmentally-focused models introduced by 2020.

Hyundai says that elements from the FE concept will influence an SUV Fuel Cell model set for launch in 2018 and will feature advanced 'Hyundai Smart Sense' driver assistance technologies, alongside an extensive hydrogen-powered range.

