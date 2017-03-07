Geneva Motor Show 2017: Audi Unveils New Q8 Sport Concept, RS 5 Coupe, And SQ5

Giving us a taste of its new and upcoming products, German automaker Audi today unveiled six new models at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show 2017. One of the key products showcased by the carmaker was the all-new Audi Q8 sport concept, a preview to the company's all-new Coupe SUV. In addition to the Audi also introduced the new RS 5 Coupe - the Gran Turismo of RS models and the new Audi SQ5. Along with these Audi also showcased the Audi RS 3 Sportback, A5 Sportback g-tron and the RS 5's counterpart in motorsport, the Audi RS 5 DTM. That said, the aforementioned three new products are the ones that we are interested in and here's what they are all about.

Audi Q8 sport concept

Audi first gave us a glimpse of the all-new Q8 sport concept last year in December 2016 with its first official teaser image. Subsequently, the new Audi Q8 was showcased at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show marking its first public debut. Now with the Geneva Motor Show, the model is making its European debut as well. The most intriguing aspect of the new Q8 sport concept is the new highly efficient powertrain, a combination of a 3.0 litre TFSI 6-cylinder engine with a mild hybrid system and an electric powered compressor, making it the first-of-its-kind. The unique powertrain churns out 476 bhp and develops a peak torque of 700 Nm. 0-100 kmph is achieved in just 4.7 seconds before the car reaches a top speed of 275 kmph. Courtesy of the hybrid system and the electric compressor, the Coupe SUV has and it has a cruising range of over 1,200 km, which makes it ideally suited for long-distance driving.

Audi Q8 Sport Concept

Staying true to the design sketches, the new SUV features a coupe-like styling and a very wide and distinct stance in the flesh. The SUV features a two stage grille with a honeycomb insert and a -slat vertical design that is a new direction for Audi. The new vertical design looks similar to the likes of the updated Mercedes-Benz AMG GT but is far more aggressive due to the contrast surround that amplifies the grille even further. The cabin, on the other hand, features expansive lines, sophisticated materials and abundant space.

Audi RS 5 Coupe

The new Audi RS 5 Coupe also made an appearance at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show, touted by the company as the Gran Turismo of the RS models. The new RS 5 Coupe features a redeveloped 2.9 litre TFSI V6 biturbo engine that makes 450 bhp and develops a peak torque of 600 Nm. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed tiptronic automatic gearbox coupled with the permanent Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The Audi RS 5 accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 280 kmph.

Audi RS 5 Coupe

Design-wise, the Audi RS 5 features a new face the Audi signature grille flanked by large air intakes either sides along a pair of sharp headlamps with LED daytime running lights. There are sharp character lines that run along the bonnet and pronounced bulges over the wheel arches. The RS-specific diffuser insert, the RS exhaust system's oval tailpipes and a fixed spoiler lip complete the dynamic look. Similarly, the cabin also exudes the coupe's high-performance character with features like RS sport seats, the flat-bottomed RS sport leather steering wheel, a special RS display in the Audi virtual cockpit and RS logos.

Audi SQ5

Another important reveal from Audi was the new SQ5, which also made its global debut earlier this year at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show. Now making its European debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017, the new Audi SQ5 is powered by a 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 engine that is good for 354 bhp and develops 500 Nm of peak torque. The 8-speed tiptonic does duty here as well coupled with the quattro all-wheel-drive system, propelling the SQ5 to do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 5.4 seconds.

Audi SQ5

The performance of the SUV can be further enhanced with the optional sport differential that actively distributes torque between the rear wheels and the optional dynamic steering with variable ratios. This makes the SQ5 more agile. It also comes with Audi's drive select and optional air suspension allows the driver to adjust the height of the suspension to the specific driving situation. Visually speaking, the SQ5 differentiates itself from the regular Q5 with features like - sport seats in Alcantara/leather, LED headlights and 20-inch cast aluminium wheels in a 5-double-spoke star design.