Geneva 2017: Volkswagen Arteon Unveiled

Volkswagen took the wraps off the Arteon at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show and will be positioning it above the Passat. The Arteon is built on VW's Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB). The engine is transversely mounted and hence, the name of the platform. The Arteon is a fantastic looking sedan; there is no doubt about that. The front end is sharp and elegant and coupled with the wide radiator grille, it lends a sleek, chic look to the car. The headlamps and the DRLs are LED and are standard fitment. The turbine style 20-inch alloy wheels and those flared wheel-arches make a solid style statement. Volkswagen had released a teaser image of the Arteon a month ago.

Tobias Suhlmann, the Arteon's exterior designer, said, "The athletic lines of the Arteon embody a highly functional overall concept. Form and function find common ground here in a progressive way. In contrast to classic saloons, the gran turismo offers more space and flexibility thanks to its long wheelbase, coupé-like fastback design and large rear hatch."

(2017 Volkswagen Arteon interior)

Volkswagen will be offering six engine options which will have power outputs ranging from 148 bhp to 275 bhp or so. There will be an option to specify all the engines with either a manual transmission or a 7-speed DSG unit. Also, there will be optional AWD system on offer along with a plethora of driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, emergency assist, lane departure warning, predictive cornering lights and sign assist system as well.

As far as equipment is concerned, the top trims of the Arteon will get a new Discover Pro 9.2-inch touschscreen infotainment system and a heads-up display along with gesture control. Some of the creature comforts include a sunroof, three-zone climate control, heated steering wheel, seats with massage function up front and dual-tone Nappa leather upholstery as well. There will be ambient lighting offered as well.

(2017 Volkswagen Arteon rear)

It was two years ago, that Volkswagen had showcased the Sport Coupe Concept GTE at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show which would go ahead and become the Arteon sedan. Volkswagen will begin selling the Arteon sedan in early 2018.