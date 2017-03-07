Geneva 2017: Tata Tigor Sub-compact Sedan Revealed

Before its official launch in India later this month, Tata Motors has unveiled, what it calls a 'Styleback' - the Tigor, at the Geneva Motor Show. We've already told you all there is to know about the Tigor and kept you informed when the company first revealed the name of the car.

The front fascia of the Tigor bares resemblance to the Tiago but the rear is extremely well designed at the rear. It's the second sub-compact sedan to come out of the Tata stable and according to Mayank Pareek the car will be on Indian roads in the next 22 days.

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, "We have always showcased pioneering concepts and innovations every year in Geneva. In line with our commitment of offering customer-centric products that are rich in design and features, we have embarked on a journey to make ourselves future-ready by focusing on changing customer preferences. Denoting the company's IMPACT design philosophy, the TIGOR and NEXON boasts of best-in-class driving pleasure in their respective segments. We have taken the excitement to the next level this year by showcasing special Geneva Editions of the TIGOR and the NEXON."

The new Tata Tigor will be powered by the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol and the 1.05-litre three-cylinder Revotorq diesel that does duty on the Tiago hatchback. Power figures are also expected to remain unchanged and transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Considering Tata Motors has already launched the Tiago with an automated manual transmission (AMT) unit, the possibility of Tigor getting an AMT version is also pretty high. Beside the Tigor, the company also showcased it's first car from the TAMO stable called Racemo and also the new sub-compact SUV - the Nexon.



