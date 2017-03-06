Geneva 2017: Tata Motors All Ready To Unveil Tamo Sportscar

One of the most exciting unveils at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show for me will not be the new McLaren, a 800 bhp Ferrari or even the new Aston Martin-Red Bull hypercar but the all-new sports car from Tata Motors' new sub brand - Tamo. Tata Motors have already given us hints about what the car will be like in terms of general configuration and approximate horsepower, but for the sake of all you readers, here are the facts again. The Tamo sportscar will have a mid mounted petrol engine (which could be turbocharged) and put out in the ball park of about 200 bhp. The car of course will be rear wheel drive and will be available only as a coupe to begin with.

(Tamo is all set to unveil its first ever sportscar at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show)

Of course, Tata Motors has been a part of the Geneva Motor Show for many years now bringing out some very interesting concept cars with the help of its design studio in the United Kingdom. In fact, name plates like the Aria were first introduced at the Geneva motor show too. The Tamo sportscar though is not a concept. It is a real and completely ready production car that has been built by the workforces that Tata has in the UK and in India. That said, although the Tamo will not be the first ever sportscar by an Indian manufacturer, with that title going to the San Storm from over a decade ago, the Tamo sportscar will certainly be the most well engineered. Tamo also put out a teaser of its sportscar on Twitter a couple of weeks ago

While it will be less powerful than the other Indian homegrown sportscar, the DC Avanti, the Tamo sportscar certainly has a lot more research and development hours that have gone into it, which could make it a more user friendly product. The Tamo sportscar is also rumoured to have a plastic composite body shell to keep weight down which can also mean a better handling balance and dare we say it - replaceable body panels! We expect the Tamo sportscar to be priced under the Rs 25 lakh pricepoint as promised and to be launched in January 2018 or at the 2018 Indian Auto Expo!