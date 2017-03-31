Fuel Injected Royal Enfield Himalayan To Replace BS 3 Model

Royal Enfield dealers have started accepting bookings of the new Royal Enfield Himalayan with fuel injection. The fuel injected Royal Enfield Himalayan is already being exported to the UK and the US, and has now been introduced in India as well. The new fuel-injected Himalayan will meet the stringent Bharat Stage 4 (or BS 4) emission regulations and will be delivered to customers from May. All vehicles meeting Bharat Stage 3 (BS 3) norms, but not complying with the latest BS 4 regulations have been banned from being sold, registered or manufactured from 1 April 2017 by the Supreme Court.

(The Royal Enfield Himalayan is a capable off-roader motorcycle)

In its order, the court said only those vehicles meeting BS 4 regulations will be allowed to be sold and registered from 1st of April. This has led to several auto manufacturers and their dealers offering heavy last minute discounts on these BS 3 vehicles. The ban on BS 3 vehicles from 1 April 2017 has not affected Royal Enfield in any way. The Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer sells around 45,000 bikes every month. With demand far outweighing supply, there's a good 2-3 month waiting period on most Royal Enfield models, particularly the largest selling 350 cc models. As of now, dealers maintain that there is no standing stock of BS 3 vehicles. The BS 4 Royal Enfield Himalayan with fuel injection is going to cost around Rs 10,000 more than the current model.

(Royal Enfield Himalayan)

The RE Himalayan, when it was launched in February 2016, came with a carburetted 411 cc, air-cooled engine. The engine makes 24.5 bhp and 32 Nm of torque - figures not quite up there with the 250 cc - 400 cc segment bikes, but adequate for leisurely riding and with enough torque for off-road riding and climbing uphill sections effortlessly. The RE Himalayan carburetted engine meets BS 3 emission regulations, but now warrants a cleaner BS 4 compliant powerplant. The fuel-injected RE Himalayan will meet these criteria and will be delivered to customers in May. CarandBike has learnt that there are no plans of introducing a Royal Enfield Himalayan with anti-lock brakes immediately, but ABS could be offered as an option at a later date.