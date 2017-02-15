One of the most popular hybrids globally, has just arrived in India in an all-new avatar. The fourth generation Toyota Prius Hybrid has been launched in the country priced at ₹ 38.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the single Z8 variant. The new generation model was launched internationally last year and was also showcased by the Japanese carmaker at the 2016 Auto Expo in India. The car is on display at Toyota dealerships across the country, while bookings have also commenced for the fully imported model.

Toyota Prius 44.56 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

2017 Toyota Prius Hybrid Front

The fourth generation Toyota Prius Hybrid is built on the new TNGA modular platform that makes for a more rigid and lighter chassis along with an improved centre of gravity. Toyota says the the new Prius is more fun to drive as well, an attribute the car isn't exactly associated with the car. Keeping the overall silhouette similar to the outgoing model, the new Prius comes with a radical and futurisitc design language.

2017 Toyota Prius Hybrid Interior

Power comes from a 1.8 litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 96.5 bhp of power at 5200 rpm and 142 Nm of torque. The gasoline engine comes paired to an electric motor that churns out 71 bhp of power and 163 Nm of torque. The hybrid powertrain is paired to a CVT unit. The Prius comes with the eco-friendly Hybrid Synergy Drive system and returns an ARAI certified fuel efficiency figure of 26.27 kmpl. That makes the hybrid one of the most fuel efficient models in the country.

2017 Toyota Prius Hybrid Side

In terms of features, the fourth generation Toyota Prius Hybrid comes equipped with LED headlamps, LED foglamps, cruise control, JBL speakers, head up display, wireless charging, electrically adjustable driver's seat, multi-function steering wheel and Smart Entry system for the driver and passenger with push start button.

With respect to safety, the new Toyota Prius Hybrid comes loaded with 7 airbags, seatbelt warning system for front and rear occupants; ABS, Brake Assist, EBD, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Traction Control.

Toyota sold over 10 million hybrids recently

Interestingly Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) has coincided the launch of the new generation Prius with its hybrid range selling over 10 million units globally. Toyota recently announced that it sold over 10.05 million hybrid cars as on 31st January 2017, a major milestone for the company that has pioneered the popularity of hybrid cars for the longest time. In addition, Toyota has also introduced the 2017 Camry Hybrid in the country with subtle upgrades.

2017 Toyota Prius Hybrid Rear

Speaking on the occasion, Toyota India - Managing Director, Akito Tachibana said, "India being a crucial market for us, we believe there is more to the market beyond just the numbers. We have taken good stock of our priorities for the road ahead and we do not want to make just more vehicles but also want to address other critical issues associated with energy, environment and safety. With an aim to contribute to resolution of social issues and sustainable growth of an automobile based society, we believe that environment-friendly vehicles will go a long way to remedy this. And Implementation of environmental measures is one of the most important management goals of Toyota worldwide. It is based on the same principle that Toyota today has more than 10 million happy customers driving Toyota hybrids and we would like to thank our customers who have encouraged our efforts of hybridisation. We are actively working to promote strong hybrid technology and other environment friendly vehicles based on our stance that environment friendly vehicles can have a positive impact on the environment only if they are used widely".