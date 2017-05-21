Formula E 2017 : Mahindra Bags Second Consecutive Podium At Paris ePrix; Buemi Wins The Race

Mahindra Racing has been bullish with its performance in Formula E this season and the Paris ePrix was no different. The Indian outfit managed to secure a podium with Nick Heidfield, taking its second consecutive podium this season. The Swiss driver finished third behind Sebastien Buemi of Renault followed by Jose Maria Lopez of DS Virgin. Following Nick closely was teammate Felix Rosenqvist finishing in fourth place, showcasing the team's best ever performance.

With some spectacular racing, Mahindra has taken some very crucial points at the Paris ePrix consolidating its position as one of the top three contenders in the championship.

The race started with defending champion Buemi at the pole and retained his lead throughout the race. However, Buemi was constantly facing the heat from John Eric Vergne of Techeetah. The early parts of the race saw both Buemi and Vergne battle it out; while Lopez who started from P3 followed closely. But Vergne's run was short lived after he crashed into the wall while exiting from the penultimate corner on Lap 20. The Techeetah driver's untimely retirement promoted Lopez to second place, taking his first ever podium in Formula E.

Meanwhile, Heidfield started the race at P6 followed by his teammate Rosenqvist at P7. The Mahindra driver past Esteban Gutierrez into fourth place, but moved to third Vergne crash promoted the Swiss to P3. Felix was closely following Heidfield throughout the race and moved to P4 after Heidfield's promotion.

Robin Frijns scored his best result of this season taking fifth place for Andretti, but the Dutch driver also picked up a 5 second time penalty for speeding under the full-course yellow that was brought after di Grassi and Antonio Felix da Costa's collsion.

Mahindra Racing has been a part of Formula E since inception and the Indian outfit is making giant waves in its third season. Both drivers from Mahindra have been showing consistent performance climbing the points ladder steadily. In fact, Heidfield secured this season's first podium at the season opener in Hong Kong promising a great start to the year. He later managed to take a podium in Monaco as well.

With half the season to go, the third season of Formula E has reigning champion Sebastien Buemi is leading the driver standings with 132 points. Meanwhile, Lucas di Grassi of ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport who crashed in the Paris ePrix is a distant second with 89 points. Mahindra's Nick Heidfield is in the fourth place with 47 points, behind Nico Prost of Renault with 58 points.

With respect to the team standings, Mahindra Racing is in third place with 87 points while Renault and ABT lead with 190 and 115 points respectively.