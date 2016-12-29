Ford Mustang: The NDTV Performance Car of the Year 2017

The performance or sports car market in India has been on the rise over the last few years. With a range of performance sedans with massive engines, coupés and convertible roadsters available to the discerning Indian buyer, there was always one type of car missing from India's diverse automotive sector - the muscle car. But now, 52 years after the original Ford Mustang was launched in America, India finally gets a taste of what is possibly the most iconic muscle car ever made.

In all its years in production, it finally was the fifth and current generation of the car to get a factory made right hand drive version. And that made it possible for Ford to sell the iconic pony car in India. The Mustang in India is only sold with the V8 5.0-litre option and only as a coupé. The V8 engine makes 390 bhp and 515 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-Speed automatic gearbox. Although that much power is good enough to smoke your tyres and put down black parallel lines on the road, the Mustang even offers a special Burnout mode called 'Line Lock' where you can lock the front brakes, disengage the rear and do a proper smoky burnout like the Americans intend you to do!

The Mustang impressed the CNB Awards Jury at the Buddh International Circuit too. Not only is it a great point and shoot muscle car, the Mustang with its new independent rear suspension also goes around corners well (and sideways) enough to put a large smile on everyone's face. Of course, the great price tag on the Mustang as compared to most of the competition also helped it in this category. Although this year, the competition in the category was quite stiff from the likes of the Mercedes-Benz SLC43, the Ford Mustang is the clear winner and hence the NDTV Performance or Sports Car of the Year 2017. We hope the right-hand drive Mustang starts a trend prompting more American carmakers to make right hand drive versions of some of their iconic products for markets like India.